With the lineup of action, drama, comedy, and adventure titles hitting Netflix right from the first of the month to its end, September is looking good. They include Black Book, Miseducation, Top Boy: Season 3, and more.

On the 22nd of September, Netflix said they would transmit viewers into another world with The Black Book, a Nollywood crime thriller.

In this mystery, a film by Editi Effiong and Anakle Films, old scores bubble to the surface when a gang of corrupt policemen kill a man’s only son, and he begins a search for justice.

Viewers can expect explosive performances from Richard Mofe-Damijo, Ade Laoye, Sam Dede, Alex Usifo Omiagbo, Olumide Oworu, Shaffy Bello, Ireti Doyle, Taiwo Ajayi Lycett, Ikechukwu Onunaku and Patrick Doyle.

Others are Bimbo Manuel Femi Branch, Denola Grey, Kelechi Udegbe, and Nobert Young, all of whom make up the movie’s stellar cast.

The Black Book and other titles

The Black Book, Editi Effiong’s first feature film, is produced and directed by the storyteller. It is anticipated to carry on Netflix’s tradition of crisp images and outstanding narratives, following in the footsteps of the hugely popular Netflix movie Jagun Jagun.

You may also recall that The Black Book is one of the seven shows, including Aníkulápó: The Series and Ólòtūré: The Series, that Netflix revealed will be making their platform debut between this year and 2024.

This announcement came after the platform’s first exclusive talent appreciation event in Nigeria, dubbed Lights, Camera…Nigeria!

The fun doesn’t begin there, though. Before The Black Book releases on the platform, titles like All We Had, Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody, 6ixtynin9, and Top Boy Season 3 will be accessible on the streaming service.

Other titles expected to hit the platform from the 15th to the 29th include Love at First Sight, Always Shine, Miseducation, KENGAN ASHURA: Season 2, Love Is Blind, Season 5 and Power Rangers Cosmic Fury.

Local titles like The One for Sarah, The Rise of Igbinogun, Passport, Ijakumo, and Yahoo+ are available on the platform.

Catch these and many more this September, only on Netflix.

