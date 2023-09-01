After 16 years of marriage, famous Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo has announced his separation from his wife, Bunmi.

The couple reportedly met in 2004 and got married in 2007. They have two children together, a boy and a girl.

Before this development, the actor and his wife were said to have separated over infidelity claims in 2019 but reconciled in 2021.

On Friday, the actor made his announcement via an official statement on his Instagram.

The actor admitted that it was a sad reality for him and his children, but it was necessary for a peaceful future.

He wrote, ”My wife and I have decided to go our separate ways and headed for an irreconcilable marriage dissolution.”

”Please respect our privacy and pray for us during this process as we heal and move on with our independent lives while jointly caring for what we love most: our children!”

While expressing his sadness, he acknowledged that, in the end, people will all live with the consequences of their actions.

The actor also noted that now he has to be better for the sake of the same children, adding that he fought so hard never to be separated from his wife.

”The journey thus far only makes me stronger as I come to terms with what I truly need and deserve for all my relentless hard work & efforts in life.”

” Heartbroken but not shattered yet, I stand tall as I break this sad but true news to the same world that adores my beautiful family and me,” He added.

Acceptance

Ninalowo noted that the crash of his marriage is a sad reality he has accepted, hoping that when his children are older, they will understand.

He said he hoped they would also know the pain and struggles towards them.

According to him, he has accepted reality as the end of the road and that it gives room and hope for a brighter and more fulfilling future.

Explaining why they took the hard decision, he said it was for the sake of his children, and it was necessary for a peaceful and loveable future.

“A sad reality I prayed, nurtured, and worked tirelessly hard never to experience for the sake of all.”A sad reality that screams that I won’t live or be around forever and must take care of my health & mental state for the goodness of all.” He expressed.

The actor further prayed for God to help and reward him. with all he truly deserves.

“Or punish me for all I have done wrong if that be the case.” He added.

Background

Before Ninalowo’s foray into the Nigerian movie industry, he worked as an accountant in a bank in the United States of America.

Upon relocating to Nigeria, he worked with Guaranty Trust Bank.

Ninalowo’s first shot in Nollywood was as a movie producer. He produced his first movie, titled “Rebirth”, in 2011.

