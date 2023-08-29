On Monday, Nollywood stars Rachael Okonkwo and Chigozie Atuanya were unveiled as Luter ambassadors at a glamourous ceremony in Lagos.

Both actors, famous for starring in Nkoli Nwa Nsukka (2014) and King Jaja of Opobo (1998), will represent Luter, an anti-malaria drug by Phamatex Nigeria Limited.

Justifying the choice of the actors, the Managing Director, Joseph Ebowusim, noted that the ambassadors were carefully selected because their personalities align with the company’s vision.

Mr Ebowusim emphasised the quality and standard the brand represents and that it was only appropriate to choose ambassadors with such criteria of which the selected actors fall.

He said, “This collaboration with the new ambassadors has come when our company as a brand is making great leaps and in-roads in the Nigerian pharmaceutical industry.”

He added that they are saddled with increasing brand awareness and sales for the company they represent.

Rachael and Chigozie’s responses

During the contract signing ceremony held in Amuwo Odofin, Lagos, Rachael, who hails from Enugu, expressed her gratitude for the ambassadorial role.

The 34-year-old actress noted that picking an ambassador for a brand is one thing and another to know who to choose to be the face.

Nkoli Nwa Nsukka, as she is fondly called, appreciated the honour of being selected based on her values and personality in recognition of what Luter stands for.

She said, “I am blessed and honoured to be in your midst today. Picking a brand ambassador is not a joke. I am also thrilled to know that my core values and moral standards align with that of the brand, making it easier for me to be selected to represent the brand”,

Similarly, her colleague, Chigozie, from Abia State, buttressed her comments as he welcomed the opportunity to represent Luter.

Understanding what the role demands and what is expected of them as ambassadors, the 42-year-old actor promised to effectively use their positions to drive the results the brand seeks.

“I am someone who believes in action, and I must say that I’m ready to take up this mantle. I will do what is right to make sure that we deliver.

“We’ll pass the message wherever they want us to take it. Thank you very much.” He said.

Background

Rachael began her acting career as a child, but due to a lack of movie roles, she was more seen as a dancer in popular gospel videos.

In 2007, she made her foray into Nollywood in minor roles. However, her breakthrough was in 2014, when she played the lead character in Nkoli Nwa Nsukka as Nkoli.

On the other hand, Chigozie made his screen debut in a 1998 film titled King Jaja of Opobo and has since gone on to produce and star in several Nollywood films.

He is mainly known for Chetanna (2015), Save the Princess (2022), and Brother’s Keeper (2014).

