The Nigerian Official Selection Committee (NOSC) for the Best International Feature Film (IFF) category of the Oscars has announced renowned actress-cum-filmmaker Stephanie Linus as its new Chairperson.

This development comes after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) approved the formation of a restructured 14-member NOSC team and the subsequent departure of its founder and previous Chairperson, Chineze Anyaene-Abonyi.

The reconstituted members of the NOSC also include the Managing Director of the Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC), Chidia Maduekwe; the President of the Directors’ Guild of Nigeria (DGN), Victor Okhai; actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde; former President of DGN, Andy Amenechi; theatre practitioner Yibo Koko and writer/director Izu Ojukwu.

Other members include cinematographer Adetokunbo ‘DJ Tee’ Odubawo; prolific film producer Emem Isong; director Dimeji Ajibola; writer/director Jude Idada, Ngozi Okafor, director John Njamah and actress/Polyglot Meg Otanwa.

As the 96th Academy Awards approaches in the upcoming year, the newly formed NOSC team will be tasked with collecting, screening, and voting on entries to represent Nigeria in the IFF category.

The list of its new members, according to the NOSC, brings people of diverse creative portfolios into the dynamics of selecting the best film from Nigeria.

The IFF (formerly Best Foreign Language) Award is presented annually by the Academy to a feature-length film produced outside the United States that contains 50 per cent or more non-English dialogue.

It is instructive to note that the Academy requires that submitted films meet other criteria, including accurate English subtitles, shooting formats, and theatrical releases – details of which are available on the NOSC website.

