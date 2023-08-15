Following the recent launch of Femi Adebayo’s Yoruba epic Jagun Jagun on 10 August and the star-studded event, Lights, Camera… Naija! In Lagos on Sunday, Netflix shared an exciting and diverse slate of upcoming films and series.

They include returning fan favourites that will land on the service throughout the last quarter of the year and the beginning of 2024.

The upcoming slate of Nigerian stories that span various genres and themes include new local films and series from Editi Effiong, Mo Abudu, Charles Okpaleke, Kunle Afolayan and Kemi Adetiba.

The titles are currently in different stages of production, and once completed, they will debut on Netflix to over 238 million members worldwide in more than 190 countries.

Ben Amadasun, the Netflix Vice President of Content in the Middle East and Africa, said they are fortunate to bring incredible projects from some of Nigeria’s most prolific creators.

He said collaborating with the filmmakers and creatives has enabled Netflix to showcase Nigeria’s immense storytelling talent and creativity and make Netflix the home of the best Nigerian stories for our audience in Nigeria and around the world.

The licensed titles from Nigeria’s prolific filmmakers will include much-anticipated films and series that will all make their global premieres on the service. The exact dates for each title will be shared closer to the launch dates:

Check them out below

The Black Book:

This is a much-anticipated mystery and crime thriller by Editi Effiong and Anakle Films. In this story, old scores bubble to the surface when a gang of corrupt policemen kill a man’s only son, and he begins a search for justice. The film is directed by Editi Effiong, who also produced alongside Kemi Lala Akindoju and featured a star-studded cast with Richard Mofe-Damijo and Ade Laoye as lead cast members, working alongside Sam Dede, Alex Usifo Omiagbo; Olumide Oworu, Shaffy Bello, Ireti Doyle, Taiwo Ajayi Lycett, Ikechukwu Onunaku, Patrick Doyle, Bimbo Manuel, Femi Branch, Denola Grey, Kelechi Udegbe and Nobert Young. BAFTA-winning cinematographer Yinka Edward shot the title.

Blood Vessel:

This mystery and crime thriller film from Charles Okpaleke and Play Network Studios revolves around a group of six friends who find themselves caught in the crossfire and attempt to flee to South America as stowaways on a ship as unrest grows over a mega coup plotting in their hometown along the Niger Delta. The film is directed by Moses Inwang and produced by Agozie Ugwu, Arafat Bello-Osagie & Roxanne Adekunle-Wright. The lead cast includes David Ezekiel, Adaobi Dibor and Jide Kene Achufusi.

Ijogbon:

This is a coming-of-age drama-adventure film about four teenage youths from a rural village in South-West Nigeria who stumble across a pouch of diamonds and conceal it, to grave repercussions. The story was created by director Kunle Afolayan and produced by Golden Effects Pictures. The cast features Ruby Akubueze, Kayode Ojuolape, Oluwaseyi Ebiesuwa; Fawaz Aina of Ikorodu Boiz; Yemi Solade; Gabriel Afolayan and Bimbo Manuel.

Aníkúlápó (series):

Another title from Kunle Afolayan and Golden Effects will be the spinoff of the much-beloved Yoruba epic, Aníkúlápó, which will make its return to the screens as a four-part sequel following the success of Aníkúlápó, the movie.

The series, directed and produced by Kunle Afolyan, will feature returning stars Sola Sowobale, Kunle Remi and Bimbo Ademoye alongside Owobo Ogunde, Gabriel Afolayan, Lateef Adedimeji, Eyiyemi Afolayan, Uzee Usman, Oyinda Sanni and Taiwo Hassan.

War:

Wrath and Revenge is a brand-new drama series from Mo Abudu’s EbonyLife Studios. A spin-off from the famous Sons of the Caliphate, WAR follows Nuhu Bula’s rise to the governorship of Kowa, treacherously orchestrated by his wife Binta, who would stop at nothing to see her husband succeed.

When Binta discovers her husband is about to take a second wife, the wrath of a woman scorned will stop at nothing to protect her love. Mo Abudu is the series’ Executive Producer, with Heidi Uys as Supervising Producer.

Dimbo Atiya will be in the director chair’s guiding a star-studded cast including Mofe Duncan, Rahama Sadau, Yakubu Mohammed, Patrick Doyle, Ayoola Ayolola, Ifeanyi Kalu, Theresa Edem, Bikiya Graham Douglas, Daniel Okosun, Maikudi “Cashman”, Mickey Odeh, Sophia Muhammed, Uzee Usman, Padita Agu and Ahide Adum.

Òlòtūré (series):

Following the success of the Òlòtūré film, Mo Abudu’s EbonyLife Studios’ feature on human trafficking, the story will return to Netflix as a series, where Òlòtūré, a young journalist continues her undercover work as a journalist crossing the Benin border. Her perilous journey will take her through the hostile lands of Niger and Libya to the Mediterranean as she desperately tries to find a way out. Kenneth Gyang makes his return as a director with the beloved cast featuring Sharon Ooja, Omoni Oboli, Beverley Osu, Ikechukwu Onunaku, Stan Nze, Amarachukwu Ono, Bukola Oladipupo, Daniel Etim Effiong and Patrick Doyle taking up their roles in the series.

Several other licensed titles are currently in production and will make their debut on the service in 2024 – one of which is Kemi Adetiba’s much-anticipated crime thriller series, To Kill A Monkey, starring William Benson and Bucci Franklin in the lead roles and includes cast support by Bimbo Akintola, Chidi Mokeme, Dami Adegbite and Ireti Doyle.

The series – written and directed by Kemi, who also produced it alongside Remi Adetiba – recently kicked off production. More information about the story and the cast will be shared later.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

