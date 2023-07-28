Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has returned for Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin.

Rita, who is Yul’s aunt, is married to Pete Edochie’s younger brother, Tony. Yul, is a veteran actor, Pete’s youngest and most prominent son.

Since 21st April 2022, when Yul publicly unveiled Judy as his second wife, all hell has been let loose as his fans and family, especially Rita, have kicked against the union.

In November 2021, they welcomed their son, Star Munachimso.

Rita called out Judy earlier in June. She warned her to stop deceiving herself as part of the Edochie family.

The mother-of-four also claimed that Yul’s father disapproved of his union with Judy.

While she supports May, Yul’s first wife, she claims Judy cast a spell on Yul to marry her.

In a recent video posted on her official Instagram page on Thursday, Rita, who hails from Anambra State, warned Judy to let go of Yul.

Her caption read, “Snatch my husband anyhow; I will correct you by sending you to God knows where.

“No, be every woman you fit snatch him, husband, now. For you wey snatch Yul, time don come to release am. Yes, na I talk am. I am still fear that fears fear”.

To bolster her warnings, she also went to her comment section to anticipate Judy’s response, including those supporting her actions.

“I am waiting for the drama devil to talk so I can come live for all of you supporting this evil. Your generations to generations would go through what May is going through so that you will understand how it tastes,” She added.

The Voice Over

The video shared by the 59-year-old actress captured a short clip displaying different pictures of herself.

In the video, a background male voice admonishes women who are in the business of snatching other women’s husbands.

The voiceover reminded them of the Karma that awaited them due to their actions.

It said, “If a man can choose a second wife over you. Trust me, and he can choose a third wife over you, the second wife. Coming to break someone’s home, entering the home, and feeling you have gained grounds. It’s a matter of time.”

“If you can snatch somebody’s husband from the person, trust me, another person can snatch that man from you. Anybody can snatch him. It’s just time for the right person to come and snatch him.”

The voiceover also told women that the woman they snatched a man from was feeling at that time in her life that she was the chosen one.

“One day, you’ll understand the pain of what it means to snatch what is not yours. I pray that things give you joy to create pain for another person. Another person would collect that joy from you and make you understand pain.”

Controversial Marriage

Before the wedding of Juduth, Yul was still married to May, a union of over 17 years that produced four children: a girl and three boys.

READ ALSO: I met Yul Edochie years after divorcing my first husband Judy Austin to critics

However, May, who didn’t seem pleased with the union, revealed that her husband paid Judy’s bride price on 24 April 2022 without informing her.

Meanwhile, there were unverified claims that Judy was dating Yul while she was with her first husband.

However, on 19th July, during a Facebook Live, Judy denied having an affair with Yul while she was still married to her ex-husband, Emmanuel Obasi.

Since their marriage, several controversies have trailed them, particularly on social media.

