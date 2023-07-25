The Actors Guild of Nigeria, (AGN), is set to hold its first-ever International film festival in Miami, USA.

The AGN national president, Emeka Rollas, announced this at a media briefing on Tuesday in Lagos State.

Some Nollywood veterans who attended the media briefing were Segun Arinze, Ejike Asiegbu, and Victor Oswagu, alongside some AGN executive members.

The AGN president said the film festival scheduled for 9th to 11th November 2023 in Miami, Florida, USA, would see actors networking with international agents.

He also said they would tour Telemundo studios, and attend an actor masterclass.

He also noted that Nancy Isime and Joseph Benjamin would host the proposed three-day film festival, while over 70 Nollywood actors would attend.

Speaking about the film festival, Mr Rollas said the film festival as an initiative of the AGN is to ensure a growth system in Nollywood for actors.

He said, “In the last 25 years in Nollywood, if you calculate the rate at which an average actor grows, especially in the international space, it is not encouraging.

“Hence, we initiated a programme where the actors would have a physical interaction, collaboration, and relationship with the international market to gain them recognition and global profiling.”

Mr Rollas also said the AGN is affiliated with the Federation of International Actors and the Screen Actors Guild of America to promote collaborations for its members.

Remarks

Mr Rollas who was re-elected the AGN president in November 2022 after serving his first tenure in 2019, noted that the film festival is part of his roadmap in navigating the guild to the international community.

Alex Okoroji, the chairperson of the organising committee for the AGN International festival, also highlighted that the festival would immensely grow Nollywood as an industry and the Nigerian economy at large.

Addressing the audience, she said, “We are thrilled to be bringing the AGN international festival to Miami, which is a city with a vibrant cultural scene and a large population of African immigrants.”

“This festival is a celebration of the brightest Nigerian film and television actors, and it would feature a panel discussion, city tours, workshops, and seminars, where actors and filmmakers can learn from each other, as well as engage with their fans and supporters in the diaspora.”

Ms Okoroji also said the festival would be an excellent opportunity to build a great relationship with international filmmakers and producers and promote Nigerian arts and culture and some of Nigeria’s biggest brands.

“We believe the festival would be a great opportunity to showcase Nigerian talents to a global audience and promote cultural understanding, fostering bilateral ties between Nigeria and the United States of America.”

The AGN is the umbrella organisation for professional screen actors in Nigeria. It was registered in 1998.

