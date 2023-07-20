Nollywood Actress and singer Angela Okorie has finally revealed why she consistently called out her colleagues Anita Joseph and Uche Elendu on Instagram.

In a series of videos posted on her official Instagram page on Thursday, Angela accused her erstwhile best friends of betraying her trust years ago.

The actress survived an alleged attack by suspected assassins whom she said shot her 12 times in the head in December 2019.

The incident happened when the actress was heading home after a performance.

Addressing the reason for the rift between them, Angela said, ” Everybody knows I don’t drag people. However, when lies come up, I’ll have to defend myself.

“Uche Elendu came to my house when I was attacked. She filmed me while they were using a razor blade to remove the bullets.

“She dared to video me and send it to a gullible blogger, who changed the story that I slept with a husband and wife and that they were behind my attack. Which they knew was a lie.”

Angela, in an attempt to prove her innocence, wondered why her colleagues lied and why she deserved to be treated that way by them.

“Anita said it is Karma. My question is, Why would you want to do me dirty to that extent? No, come out and tell the world what I did to you,” she said.

Betrayal

Before now, the actress was not ready to back down on her allegations. She revealed several secrets to address her fallout with her colleagues Anita Joseph and Uche Elendu.

On Sunday, the actress, who used to be a model, called out Anita and Uche for allegedly betraying her, cheating on their husbands, and sleeping with a native doctor for fame.

READ ALSO:

The 47-year-old actress claimed they made a mockery of her while she was going through pain, and they were supposed to be her friends.

The actress, via her social media handle, wrote, “Na friend, I ask again? They were mocking me in my pain. They pretend they love me, but they are all envious of what God has put in me.”

However, sharing a picture of Anita Joseph, the actress insulted her, saying, “Ah! I see people calling this one Okuku. This one is the most useless of them all.”

Other allegations

The Ebonyi State-born actress also accused her two colleagues of sleeping around even while in their husband’s house.

She claimed they were hypocritical with their Christianity and used it to cover up their alleged promiscuity.

On Monday, via her Instagram page, Angela alleged that Anita and Uche always pretended to be what they were not.

The actress, who began acting in 2009, wrote, “Married women go just dey knack anyhow. Dey post church wey dem go. I dey come with full Vawulence.

“Cheap girls. Imagine the nonsense they are doing. Tomorrow, dem go come out lie with my God name. Una, believe these

desperate cheap sluts. I am coming for you guys.”

Angela, who won Best Supporting Actress at the City People Entertainment Awards in 2015, further promised to reveal more details of what they did to get fame.

“I never post the one wey Anita and Uche go sleep with Native doctor for fame. I dey come with proof.

“The Oyibo girl wey follow una go don repent turn to God. She doesn’t lie. I dey come o,” she added.

Anita’s Reaction

A few hours after Angela called out her colleagues, Anita took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself with Uche in a happy mood.

In the video, where she tagged Uche, she saw them vibing to background music by Victoria Orezi titled “I get backing.”

Displaying their walk steps happily, they danced to the song lyrics, which said, “I walk with God the Father. I walk with God the Son, and I walk with God the Spirit. I get backing o.”

Her caption read, “Jesus babies @ucheelendu like it was lit from Day 1 to Day 3, Day 4.”

Earlier, Angela claimed Uche was finding ways to make her stop. The actress said her colleague was begging her through people.

“Uche Elendu is busy calling everybody to call me to beg. I said, Aunty Uche, go to the public and ask my fans to forgive you cos na them fit beg me like this now. My ear no fit open like this.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

