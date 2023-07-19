Controversial Nollywood actress Muoghalu Judith, popularly known as Judy Austin, has finally addressed claims that she met her current husband, Yul Edochie, while she was still married to her first husband, Emmanuel Obasi.

The 31-year-old actress reportedly married her ex-husband when she was 19. Before their divorce in 2013, the union produced two children.

On Tuesday, during a Facebook Live, the actress, who became famous after her role in ‘Native Girl’, denied having an affair with Yul while she was still married to her now ex-husband.

She said, “This is just me answering the obvious question that has been flying around. The question is, “Were you in your previous marriage when you met Yul Edochie?” The answer is no. That is the fattest lie ever told about me on social media. My previous marriage ended in March 2013.”

” I saw Yul Edochie for the very first time. I mean, I saw him for the very first time years after my previous marriage ended. So, anyone saying otherwise is lying’’.

In an attempt to prove her innocence, the mother-of-three said, “However, if I am telling the truth, let all the curses and insults go back to the people saying it a billion times over’’.

Previous marriage, allegations

After her marriage with Mr Obasi ended in March 2013, her ex-husband reportedly called her out in October 2022.

Mr Obasi claimed the actress, and Yul denied him access to his children. He also alleged that in 2012, he discovered Judy was having an affair with Yul while they were still married.

In a statement, Mr Obasi said that following her affair with Yul, he noticed a change in her attitude towards him, and it drove him to report her to her relatives, who resolved the issue between them.

Mr Obasi, who claimed to have sponsored Judy’s university education, alleged that shortly after, Judy moved out of their matrimonial home with their two children to be with Yul.

In the statement, he claimed he was uncomfortable with Judy raising their children alone and that she comfortably moved on with Yul without divorcing him.

Controversy

In November 2021, Judy Austin welcomed a son named Star Munachimso with Yul.

One year later, on 21st April 2022, Yul publicly unveiled Judy as his second wife.

Before the announcement, he married May for over 17 years, a union that produced four children: a girl and three boys.

May, who didn’t seem pleased with the union, revealed that her husband paid Judy’s bride price on 24 April 2022 without informing her.

She claimed that she found out about his actions the following day after he married her traditionally.

Since their marriage, several controversies have trailed Yul and Judy’s union, particularly on social media.

A handful of his colleagues, fans and family expressed their shock, opinions and thoughts over the controversial union.

