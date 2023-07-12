A month after losing an actor, Saint Obi, Nollywood has been hit by another significant loss- veteran actress Cynthia Okereke’s death.

The actress died on Tuesday evening.

She was 63.

The circumstances that led to her death are yet to be revealed; however, The Vanguard quotes Emma Onyemeziem, Chairman of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Delta State chapter, as confirming her death.

The famous actor and filmmaker Joseph Okechukwu broke the news on social media.

Via his post on his official Instagram page, he shared a picture of the late actress, disclosing that he was looking forward to welcoming her to America before she died.

He wrote, “Rest in Peace, Nwanyi oma. I’m shattered beyond words.”

“The fact that I was about to pay for your flight ticket to come and finish what we started only to hear you went to be with Lord just last night is one of the most challenging things I’ve had to deal with recently.

“I pray I’m able to recover from the shock. Life is just a mist. One minute you have it, the next you don’t

“For the more than 20 years that I’ve known you, you’ve been such an amazing, decent and lovely soul to be around. Words fail me. May your gentle soul rest on till we meet again in glory. #CynthiaOkereke.” he added.

Kidnap and Release

Aside from her movie roles, the late actress made news headlines in 2022 when she was kidnapped alongside her colleague Clemson Cornel.

The veteran actors were abducted while returning from a movie set at Ozalla town in Enugu state on 29 July 2022.

The actors were declared missing after their family members confirmed they didn’t return from the shoot.

The kidnappers demanded a ransom of $100,000 before they would release the actors.

However, on 3rd August 2022, the Actors Guild of Nigeria confirmed the release of both actors via its official Instagram page.

Born on 20th April 1960, the publicity-shy actress began her acting career in 1998 after featuring in the movie “Jaja of Opobo”.

The veteran actress, who hailed from Enugu State, starred in over 150 movies, including Osuofia in London, Sound of Love, Second Chance, Mr Ibu’s Wedding, Mega Mama, and several others.

