Nollywood romantic comedy ‘Big Love’ is off to a good start debuting as last week’s most popular movie in Nigerian cinemas.

This is according to The Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) data.

CEAN ratings show that the film beat Hollywood big names like Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Flash, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to the number 2 spot.

It is also the only Nollywood film in the top five spots.

The film is a collaboration between Inkblot Productions, award-winning filmmaker Biodun Stephen, and FilmOne Entertainment.

This highly anticipated Inkblot film, co-produced with FilmOne Entertainment, recently treated the entertainment industry to an exclusive premiere, followed by a nationwide cinema release the same day.

The movie, written and directed by Biodun Stephen, takes audiences on a captivating journey of laughter, tears, and renewed love.

Plot

It revolves around Adil and Adina, two ambitious young individuals who experience an intense and passionate love story after crossing paths at a graduate training camp.

However, their relationship is tested when a secret emerges, threatening to shatter everything they hold dear, including their families. Big Love beautifully explores the profound power of love and family bonds and showcases the extraordinary lengths we are willing to go to protect them.

The stellar cast of Big Love features some of Nigeria’s most talented actors, led by the remarkable performances of Timini Egbuson and Bimbo Ademoye in the roles of Adil and Adina, respectively.

Supporting the lead duo, the ensemble cast includes the exceptional talents of Shaffy Bello, Jaye Kuti, Seyi Awolowo, Teniola Aladese, Kalu Ikeagwu, Deza The Great, Jedediah, and many more.

The production, shot at critical locations in Lagos, Nigeria, was made possible with the invaluable support of Sterling Bank, with the Sterling Training School premises serving as one of the film’s core locations.

Big Love marks the first collaboration between Inkblot Productions and Biodun Stephen’s Shutterspeed.

Zulumoke Oyibo, co-founder and producer at Inkblot Productions, expressed her enthusiasm: “Big Love is a testament to our passion for storytelling. We wanted to create a film that would resonate with families, couples, and individuals alike, and we believe we have achieved that with this movie.

“Biodun Stephen has delivered an outstanding directorial masterpiece, and we’re glad for how it has been accepted. We’re excited for the entire nation to experience it now that it is in the cinemas”.

Stephen, an esteemed Nigerian filmmaker, has garnered widespread acclaim throughout her career, including the Best Director award at the 2020 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards. Regarding Big Love, she said the film exemplifies their shared commitment to crafting exceptional narratives that touch the hearts of audiences from all walks of life.

‘‘I am immensely proud to have brought Big Love to life, working alongside an extraordinary cast and crew. Together, we have created something truly remarkable.”

Inkblot Productions renowned for delivering premium and entertaining films over the past decade, including notable titles such as Netflix’s Far from Home, The Wedding Party series and The New Money Series.

Others are Superstar, Blood Covenant, Palava, The Set Up, Up North, and Who’s The Boss’.

