Netflix says July looks electrifying as it has an enthralling mix of action, drama, comedy, and adventure titles showing and also debuting on its platform.

The titles include Fatal Seduction, Love, Sex and 30 Candles and more.

Proud Mary debuted on the 1st of July. Here, a guilt-ridden hit woman sparks a bitter mob war and soon faces tremendous threats from all sides while trying to protect an orphaned boy.

After that, UNKNOWN, a four-part docuseries event that tells breathtaking stories of adventure and exploration in awe-inspiring uncharted territories, will premiere weekly on Netflix from July 3.

On the 6th, Deep Fake Love will be available for viewing. Here, five couples put their trust to the test in this steamy reality series, where deep fake technology blurs the line between truth and lies in a cash prize game.

The next day, viewers can watch Seasons which tells the story of two best friends who make a deal to take risks and look for love again after a string of failed relationships.

Multiple delights

The fun doesn’t end as Fatal Seduction, and Out-Laws hit the streaming platform on the same day.

Fatal Seduction tells the story of a married professor who is pulled into a passionate affair with a younger man that uncovers a path of tragedy and betrayal from those closest to her.

While Out-Laws follows Owen after the bank he manages gets robbed just days before his wedding, all the evidence points in one incredibly awkward direction: his future in-laws.

In Nineteen to Twenty, premiering on the 11th, young adults share their last week of teens and the first week of their twenties together — experiencing freedom and all the “firsts” of adulthood.

Netflix has something in store for children, too, with Sonic Prime: Season 2 hitting the platform on the 13th. In this season, Sonic battles the Chaos Council for control of the powerful Paradox Prism, one Shard at a time, with the help of his ragtag group of Shatterverse allies.

On the 14th, a young, happily-in-love couple’s bond is tested when rumours and suspicions threaten to tear them apart in Déjà vu.

In Nganu, which is coming to the platform on the 21st, villagers advise an abusive husband to channel his rage in the army. There, he must come to terms with violent urges with deep and painful roots.

Fans of BASTARD‼ -Heavy Metal, and Dark Fantasy will be excited to know that the series is returning to Netflix with its second season on the 31st of the month. This season, the Dark Rebel Army continues to terrorise the land in its ruthless mission to unlock the final seal. But an evolved Yoko leads the forces of good.

Nollywood titles

Viewers can also sit back and enjoy all the awesome local titles currently on Netflix, including Passport, A Lot like love, Ijakumo, Obara’M, Mari, Finding Fela and Yahoo+.

In Passport, a pair of men from vastly different backgrounds recruit a street-smart sidekick to help recover a stolen passport in time to catch an important flight.

A Lot Like Love follows an heiress and her husband — also her father’s most trusted aide — as they enjoy a romantic weekend getaway until it’s disrupted when things take a nightmarish turn.

A pastor living a double life falls for an exotic dancer in his congregation, but he’s unaware that it’s all part of an ex-lover’s plan to destroy him in Ijakumo. While Obara’M Oluchi, a promising musician confronted by her past, trying to reconcile with the daughter she abandoned.

After escaping from the village of Rimau, Mati goes to Zazzau to look for the treasure left behind by his wealthy deceased father, In Mati.

Finding Fela, on the other hand, is a documentary that explores the life and legacy of Afrobeat pioneer and political activist Fela Kuti. Directed by Oscar winner Alex Gibney.

Yahoo+ sees two friends team up with a Hong Kong crime lord in a get-rich-quick Internet scam after they fail to make it big in the film industry.

All these and many more are available for viewing, only on Netflix.

