Veteran Nollywood Actress, Sidikat Odunkanwi, popularly known as “Iyabo Oko”, is dead.

The death was confirmed by the daughter of the deceased, Bisi Aisha, on Thursday.

She said her mother died Wednesday evening after battling an unknown ailment at 62.

Ms Aisha took to her Instagram account to disclose the unfortunate incident by displaying her mother’s picture.

She wrote, “It is well with your soul, mummy. RIP.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Iyabo Oko was born on November 15, 1960, in Iwo, Osun.

READ ALSO:

In 1973, she started acting as a teenager under Eda Onileola Theatre Troupe before becoming popular for her character role in the movie Oko, produced by ‘Oga Bello’.

In 2015, she was diagnosed with an Ischemic stroke which made her take a break from acting.

In 2016, she was honoured with the Special Recognition Award at the City People Entertainment Awards for her contribution to the growth of the Yoruba movie industry.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

