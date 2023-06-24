Movie Title: Obaram

Release Date: 26 August 2022

Director: Kayode Kasum

Runtime: 1 hour, 39 minutes

Casts: Nancy Isime, Deyemi Okanlawon, Onyeka Onwenu, Bolanle Ninalowo, Nkem Owoh, Chizobam Ewuzie, Anosike Angelo, E Plane, William Chinoyenem, Darasimi Nadi, Tolulope Odebunmi, Ikponmwosa Gold, Onyebuchi Ojieh, Rough koins, Ikekhua Anthonia, Sydney Egere, T-Clef, Preach Bassey, Waje Iruobe and Bolaji Ogunmola

Move away, Bollywood! Nollywood filmmakers appear set to give you a good run for your money. It is heartwarming that Nollywood filmmakers are exploring music as a drive to tell stories. The 2022 film Obaram, which means ‘My Blood’ in Igbo, is one movie that stands as a testament to how music can make storytelling more engaging and emotion-packed

Though not perfect in all elements, the movie was able to drive most of its emotions with music. The emotions ranged from sadness, love, anger, happiness, and regret on the wings of music. It leaves the audience fully invested in the story.

The film opens with a sonorous song by Oluchi (Nancy Isime) and Ihunaya (Darasimi Nadi) from different locations. Oluchi sings from a bar with her band in Lagos, while Ihuanya sings on her way to school. They sing the song to connote a connection. However, the audience fails to see it until halfway into the movie.

The most intriguing part of the film’s opening is the exposition of its characters. Amid the refreshing and awakening music, the camera captures a snippet of the main characters to expose the audience to who they are. It raises the stack of suspense in the movie. Viewers would want to find out how they are all connected.

The story, set in Enugu and Lagos, revolves around a promising female singer, Oluchi, who abandoned her child. Her father takes up the responsibility of the child. After her father dies, she faces the most challenging decision to care for her daughter.

She confronts past mistakes she has been running away from. She tries to reconnect with Oluchi through their love for music. However, every inch closer they get, a truth from her past always puts them at loggerheads. It makes it even harder for the mother and child to unite.

Family Flick

In the village, Ihunnaya, played by (Darasimi Nadi) is an open secret. She does not know about the information. She thinks her grandfather, Humprephy (Nkem Owoh), is her biological father.

Unknown to Ihunnaya, her biological mother is Oluchi, who she has regarded as her elder sister during her youthful exuberance. She is frustrated by the poverty state of her boyfriend, Fidelis (Deyemi Okanlawon). She hides her pregnancy and pins it on a wealthy guy, who she believes has all it takes to give her and her child the luxury life she craves.

A few months later, her supposed good life turns for the worst when the guy gets arrested for fraudulent activities. He goes to prison and leaves her still heavily pregnant.

Oluchi returns to her father’s house in the village with her pregnancy. After giving birth, as a young and naive lady, she finds the poverty of keeping the child exhausting. She decides to take her to the orphanage home. However, her father retrieves the child to take full responsibility.

Oluchi runs off to Lagos again and refuses to ask about her child. She refuses to pick up her father’s call because, according to her, she is not interested in the child. She continues to seek a good life from her struggling music career.

Ten years later, she visits home again after her father’s death. She returns to Ihunnaya’s life amid the family tragedy. At last, the responsibility she has been ignoring catches up with her. She must confront her past mistakes and learn from the experiences to assume the role of a mother to Ihunnaya.

Good

The movie, Obaram, has vivid and colourful cinematography. It was beautiful to see how it brought life to the various locations, casts, and other elements.

The movie certainly has to be the best musical Nollywood movie. The approach reflects the efforts put in to achieve the film. The music was composed originally. It comprised comedy, sorrow, vibes, love, and jubilation. The music was complete and added substance to the overall experience in the film.

Another commendable element in the movie is the cast members. We see Nancy Isime deliver exceptionally well in her role as Oluchi. Not to mention the child actor, Darasimi, who embodied the Ihunanya character so well that you can almost tell that’s what a child like her reality would do. In all, the casting did justice to the movie.

‘Obara’m’ is driven by a compelling but relatable storyline. It doesn’t go the extra mile with its plot but finds a way to get the audience engrossed in it. It takes you through different emotional rollercoasters.

The plot is relatable to a truly Nigerian story with real-life dynamics that resonate with the average person. It gives the movie credibility.

Bad

While the movie might seem like a perfect film, there are a few things they could have done better, especially if they had paid more attention to it.

As much as it shines in its music elements, one cannot fail to notice the actors made the lip-syncing too obvious. To enjoy the movie, you might have to ignore it to focus more on the song.

The scene where Ihunnaya went missing also had its lapses. Bright lights illuminated the basketball court already. However, the Search party all had torchlights like they could not see.

Also, the search did not leave the exact spot they stood; hence, saying ‘we have searched everywhere’ was questionable. Their actions did not prove they searched like they claimed to have searched everywhere.

At some point, the producers got carried away with its musical elements. It felt like that was just what it was about. In a way, it drifted from the storyline.

The movie, Obaram, makes our list of must-watch Nigerian movies of 2022/2023.

Final Verdict: 8/10

