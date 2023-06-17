Movie Title: Here Love Lies

Release Date: 3 March 2023

Director: Tope Oshin

Runtime: 2 hours

Casts: Tope Oshin, Moyo Lawal, Daniel Etim Effiong, Sam Dede, Omowunmi Dada, Angel Unigwe, Tina Mba, Mark Jeffery Hayes, Mr Anderson, Aaron Zapf, John Squires, Ria Alexander, Tom Starace, Sandra Iroegbu, Bambi Everson, Barbara Walsh, Omozele Gabriel, Tim Shelburne and Stephanie Zibili.

As much as it is sometimes easy to predict how a movie ends when watching, one beautiful thing that stands out about a film is its ability to shock or take the viewer unawares. The movie ‘Here love lies‘ is one such movie with an unexpected thriller end that leaves its audience thrilled.

The movie begins as a regular cliche rom-com, where Romeo and Juliet find love and live happily ever after. However, its unexpected thriller twist at the end would leave you shocked to think otherwise.

The twist shows how well Nollywood filmmakers can make a thriller come alive. However, it takes a patient audience to appreciate this in the movie. This is because most of its opening scenes are boring, save for the latter part, where the thriller elements are introduced.

Be that as it may, the movie, set in Lagos, Port-Harcourt and New York, pulls you in emotionally. The audience can relate to the actions which typical strict parents would take when their children make a mistake, especially when it has to do with religion, their values, and their reputation.

From the start, you would almost think the movie is the usual romcom and probably want to ignore it. Still, a little patience in the cinema would shock you when it reveals its dark turn towards the end of the movie, which is the most exciting part of it.

The love story

The story begins with Amanda (Tope Oshin), who is a pastor’s daughter, but she gets pregnant. She refuses to spill the truth about who got her pregnant despite her father’s pressure and threat.

To protect his well-built reputation as a pastor, her father (Sam Dede) proposes that she should have an abortion. Amanda refuses vehemently against it.

READ ALSO:

Her refusal agitates her father, and in the process, he develops a cardiac arrest. On his sick bed, he disowns her and curses her for her decision to keep the baby.

However, 14 years later, Amanda is doing so well for herself. Her daughter is all grown up, and she is now looking to settle down. Like the traditional fairytales, she has to kiss different frogs to meet her prince charming. All her dates with Nigerian men didn’t work as soon she told them she had a daughter.

Fortunately, she meets a New Yorker, a fan, who has been following her travel blog consistently. They started talking frequently, and soon, it became more intimate. Somehow, she gets to attend a convention in New York and decides to surprise Michael (Tim Shelburne).

They continue their romance after seeing each other physically. Unknown to Amanda, Michael has a very dark side with Nigerian women due to his mental illness. She never knew she was just another victim.

The Good

The movie’s twist towards the end is one of the most commendable elements. Though the thriller element is a short part of the movie, it differs from the usual Nollywood rom-com.

Another notable thing about the movie is its conflict resolution. Unlike most Nollywood films, where the conflict resolution is rushed, ‘Here Love Lies’ carefully resolved the conflict without running over it.

Characters in any movie are the first point of call for me. It is one thing to have a great story and another for the characters to embody it well. Despite being the main character in the movie, which she also directed, Tope Oshin and other cast, in their capacity, nailed their performance.

The movie dialogue was not dull but helped the audience understand the story and what they needed to know.

Lastly, the cinematic elements depicted the mood and situations appropriately. It also took the audience on tour to experience New York and its environment.

The Bad

In movies, there are usually lines from characters that the audience holds memorable after watching. Sometimes, they appear as memes or even quotes. However, the film, despite its good dialogue, did not have memorable lines that struck the audience.

Also, the struggle scenes between Amanda and Michael at the movie’s end could have been better executed to look believable.

Tope Oshin playing the lead role as Amanda would have been preferable if a younger person would probably breathe more life into the part and make it more romantic. In all, I enjoyed the movie; but it is certainly not one of the best I’ve watched.

Final Verdict: 5/10

It is still streaming on Netflix!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

