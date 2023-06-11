Ekiti cook-a-thon

Shock best describes how Nigerians felt upon hearing the news of a chef at Oye Local Government in Ekiti, Damilola Adeparusi’s attempt at breaking Hilda Baci’s cooking record of 100 hours.

Unlike Ms Baci, who cooked for over 97 hours, Ms Adeparusi hopes to hold her cook-a-thon marathon for 120 hours. While a few Nigerians applauded her courage to aim at winning a Guinness world record, many, including celebrities, have criticised her action, labelling it controversial and wrongly timed.

Through an Instagram story, famous actress Ruth Kadiri stated, “They won’t think for themselves, but the moment you do it, everyone starts realising they can do it too. They can’t even wait for her euphoria to settle.”

A media influencer, Daniel Regha, via a tweet, identified any supporter of the Ekiti Cook-a-thon as an enemy of progress. He said the Ekiti-based chef should have waited for Guinness World Records to authenticate Ms Baci’s record before embarking on any cook-a-thon.

Sophia Momodu says she’s single parenting

Media personality and Davido’s first baby mama, Sophie Momodu, made headlines after alleging her worst fear of raising a child alone has happened.

She claimed to be solely responsible for their child.

During an Instagram live video, she said, “My worst fear has happened to me, so I don’t think anything scares me anymore. I never wanted to raise a child alone, and now I’m doing it.”

Her revelation comes after he said she would change Imade’s surname, her daughter with David Adeleke (Davido), to hers. She attributes this to playing the role of mother and father to her daughter.

Mercy Chinwo accused of receiving $10m for church performance

Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo faced criticism after an allegation against her made the rounds on social media.

In a recent sermon, Chinenye Oluoma, a Catholic priest, spoke about gospel singers who charge huge amounts of money to perform at churches. He said if he invited Chinwo to his church, she might charge N10M, and then he would have to collect money from church members to pay her.

However, the senior pastor of the Covenant Nation, Poju Oyemade, refuted this allegation as he clarified via a tweet, “Mercy Chinwo sang at our service in Lekki last Sunday, and the honorarium we provided was entirely at our discretion. She did not make any formal charges.”

I paid producers to feature me in films-Mr Macaroni

While sharing his grass-to-grace story, a famous skit maker and actor best known for the movie Brotherhood, Mr Macaroni, claimed he was scammed and paid for acting forms.

It wasn’t until he decided to seek fortune elsewhere by creating and posting content in 2019 that God answered his prayers.

He also opened up about dealing with his mental health as he recalled how, between 2017 to 2019, he faced depression following his expulsion from the university.

Real Warri Pikin renews wedding vows

Although legally married for ten years, famous comedian Anita Asuoha, aka Real Warri Pikin, renewed her wedding vows with her husband, Victor Ikechukwu Asuoha.

When asked about her reason for the wedding renewal, she said she had a low-budget wedding when she and her husband wedded a decade ago. So, this made them agree that if God blessed them in the future, they would hold their dream wedding.

Many celebrities, such as Saga Adeolu, Enioluwa, and Nancy Isimie, among many others, were in attendance. The event also featured a dramatic performance from Prettymike of Lagos.

Simi almost denied passport due to indecent dressing

Nigerian singer and songwriter Simisola Ogunleye, popularly known as Simi, recently narrated her passport ordeal in a video.

According to her, some immigration staff almost denied her entry into the passport office because of her outfit.

She called the proper authorities and got in as a solution, but she still had to pull off her nose ring and earrings and throw a scarf over her open shoulders.

Sina Rambo’s estranged wife offers to gift wedding ring

Heidi Korth, the estranged wife of Nigerian singer Sina Adeleke, a.k.a. Sina Rambo, posted a video on her Instagram page declaring that she has officially divorced her husband.

Concerning her new single status, she said she hoped to give out her diamond rings to couples who are getting married. The requirement is that they send a DM along with a picture of their wedding invitation card.

Before this, the estranged couple had engaged in several disputes on and offline.

Iya Gbonkan’s new car

Fans of the veteran Yoruba actress Margaret Olayinka have fulfilled her request of wanting a car.

The Chief Executive Officer of Alexes Promotion presented her with the Mazda Premacy earlier in the week at an elaborate ceremony in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Portable’s third baby mama celebrates him

A few days after controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, welcomed his fifth child with his fourth baby mama, Ashabi Simple, his third babymama, penned a romantic message for him on social media.

‘‘I would rather spend one moment with you than a lifetime knowing I never could. I love you and will always do so because my life has improved since I met you. I love you wholeheartedly, mine, and thanks for all you do, Okikiola. I am back to you, baby,” she wrote.

