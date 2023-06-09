The House of Yul Edochie is in disarray, or so we are meant to believe. In the past couple of days, actor Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin, have been on the internet with their issues.

They say new couples tend to hit some rough spots. Perhaps this is the case with the Edochies.

Although things are unclear about the situation with Yul’s first wife, May Edochie, the new entrant, Judy, has successfully settled into the role May left behind.

However, cracks began to appear recently when Yul posted clips of Judy engrossed on her phone while he was attempting to ‘discuss’ something serious with her.

On Monday, Yul hinted to the public about the issues he has been having with his new wife when he posted a clip on his Facebook page.

He said: “I don’t understand why I cannot talk to Judy and she’ll listen. I’m getting tired of this whole thing. I found this video she made, and I had to post it.”

The video showed Judy busy with her phone as he tried to converse seriously.

That was the beginning of what has now come to be perceived as a rancorous union.

Cracks in the wall

While the Edochies are not necessarily bringing the roof down, their tension is palpable.

From Yul’s initial post accusing Judy of not listening to him, it has been one issue to another.

Judy, who has a son for the actor, retaliated by posting another video on his page.

In the clip, the couple was shouting over who had the right to post what video.

She captioned, “Since Yul Edochie decided to embarrass me by posting a video I made on my phone without my consent, I will shock him. It is now game on.”

The actor then responded by making a video of himself airing his thoughts over her actions and threatening to take drastic measures.

“I’ll do something drastic. I’m trying so hard to control myself. I’ll do something drastic if I take the action that is getting into my head. You’re getting me upset, believe me,” he said in the 12-minute video.

Another clip shows the actor preventing his second wife from driving out with his car, to the point of wresting the keys from her hand.

Deflections

But it wasn’t always like this. While some believe that the couple is bound to have issues, given that Judy is perceived as a third wheel in what was once regarded as a happy home, others believe they are putting on an act.

Before now, Yul and Judy gave the impression that they lived together in peace, harmony and love.

Other videos on his page, which has 2.7 million followers, show the couple being loved up.

Before the shouting match, they referred to each other with their pet names. While Judy calls her husband Isi Mmili, meaning Deep Water, he calls her Ijele Odogwu, loosely translating to Big Masquerade.

A video of the couple, posted on the 1st of June, shows them together in a car, having small talks, sing-alongs and laughing heartily at each other’s jokes.

The clip was captioned, “Goofing around with ‘Ijele Odogwu’. Judy Austin. Yul Edochie.”

Another video posted on the 26th of May shows the couple having a praise and worship session.

Conflict money

Despite all their shenanigans, many believe that the couple is putting up an act.

Critics say they are fashioning their Facebook page after popular MC and comedian, Yanbaba.

Yanbaba and his wife also go by the personae Aisha and Odogwu.

From being a couple in love, Aisha and Odogwu once switched ring partners.

During their period of conflict, they made their page trend for days.

Similarly, Yul’s page has been trending all week. Notably, the videos on the page are monetised, meaning Facebook places advert on them, and which income for the page administrator pays between $8.75 and $10 for every 1000 views

As of Friday afternoon, the four videos of Yul and Judy arguing page have garnered approximately 144,000 views cumulatively.

Background

In the past year, Yul has been in the news for one reason or another.

What started as a rumoured affair suddenly gained a life of its own when it was revealed that Judy bore a son to the actor.

Consequently, Yul’s wife of 19 years moved out of his home. She then stated that she would not be manipulated into forgiveness.

In March, his first son with his first wife passed on. The tragic event occurred weeks after he celebrated his 16th birthday.

