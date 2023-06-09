Seven years after separating from her estranged husband, Musa Danjuma, Nollywood actress Caroline Danjuma said she wouldn’t mind remarrying him if it’s the will of God.

Caroline married the younger brother of former Minister of Defence Theophilus Danjuma in 2007, and they had three children before settling for divorce in 2016.

The mother-of-three made news headlines after revealing late Tagbo Umeike was her lover.

Mr Umeike was a friend of Davido. He died in 2017 from excessive alcohol consumption, according to autopsy reports.

She also revealed that she met him one year after legally divorcing her ex-husband.

In a recent interview with actress Innih Emah on a Youtube show called ‘Speak your Truth with Innih’, the actress, who made her screen debut in 2004, revealed that she still loves her ex-husband and it would not change.

She said, “He would always be the love of my life. He is the father of my three children. He is the one I said, and you know what? This man is worth being my husband. So, yes, he would always remain the love of my life, and that would not change.

“I would love to marry again, whether it’s my ex-husband or a new amazing man God sends. I want to have a family.”

“Yes, I would love to return to my ex-husband, or if God says, this is the man you will marry. I want peace of mind and happiness. As I get older, I want someone I can build with and have peace of mind. Peace of mind is more valuable than money.”

Retaining ‘Danjuma’

Despite changing her name for the third time, Carolyna, previously known as Caroline Danjuma and Caroline Ekanem, disclosed that she still retains her ex-husband’s name, Danjuma, regardless of their divorce.

She noted that she chose the name ‘Carolyna Hutchings’ as her brand name, but outside that, she still bears her ex-husband’s name, Danjuma.

According to the mother of three, after staying off social media for a long time, she decided to rebrand with her father’s name, Hutchings.

The actress, who returned to Nollywood in 2016 with the romantic thriller ‘Stalker’, noted that she was tired of how people dragged her husband’s name, which necessitated the change.

However, the environmental protection management, geography and regional planning graduate at the University of Calabar emphasised her love and respect for her ex-husband and that nothing would change.

She said, “I still bear Danjuma; I still do. I have three kids for my husband. He will always be my husband, whether anybody likes it or not. So, I can always carry that name, Danjuma.

“I can still carry my name, Hutchins. Why? I chose Hutchings because when I came back into social media, I had left social media for a while to concentrate on my oil and gas business, my MSc, and my MBA.

“So, when I came back to social media, I got tired of how they were dragging my husband’s name back and forth.

“I said, You know what? I want to rebrand. So, on social media, I am Caroline Hutchings as a brand, but in my real life, I am Danjuma.”

“Yes, I still bear Danjuma. My husband doesn’t have a problem with that. Our divorce is final, but divorce is just a paper. Do we still like each other? Yes, we do. Do we respect each other? Yes, we do. He is the love of my life, and that can never change.”

Linda Ikeji’s Alleged Contribution

In the 51-minute interview session, the actress shared how Linda Ikeji’s blog contributed to her failed marriage.

She accused the blogger of publishing false stories about her and her marriage, which she tolerated in silence, but it affected her mental health.

According to her, she never knew the blogger had not met her in person, which left her puzzled about the intentions behind the published lies on the blog.

She said, “Yes, she did. When you have a blog, you write about someone based on lies or rumours. You bring people together to believe those lies, and constantly, they are bashing the person. It’s not physical abuse. It’s emotional abuse. Anyhow, we want to say it. That could lead to depression. It can lead to mental instability.”

“I was depressed at some point because of all those things and if not for the love I got from my family and my faith in God. It would have been worse for me because you’re dealing with one lie, and then another pops up and another.”

“How often would you come on social media, crying that you didn’t do this or that? And you don’t even know this woman from anywhere. You’ve never met her. From the first time I got married till I left the marriage. It was like I owned the blog. There were constant writeups.”

The Billionaire Marriage

Carolyna married the billionaire business mogul and lawyer, Danjuma in October 2007. At the time, she was allegedly his fifth wife.

Her marriage to her estranged husband had reportedly raised many eyebrows who questioned her decision due to the age difference and her being his fifth wife.

However, the nine-year-old marriage, which produced three children, two sons and a daughter, crashed in 2016 after a series of allegations, reported scandals and controversies.

