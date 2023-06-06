After ending its theatrical run in April, Nigeria’s highest-grossing film ‘Battle on Buka Street‘, is set to launch exclusively on Prime Video on 16 June 2023.

The comedy film, released on 16 December 2022, tells the story of two half-sisters who had previously had a lifetime of rivalry and set up food businesses on the same street. They found each other again and resumed their rivalry.

On Tuesday, the producer, Funke Akindele, in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES said the movie would be shown on the Prime Video streaming platform for a wider audience.

Based on its storytelling, the movie captures compelling actions exploring polygamy, emotion, resilience and comedy. It takes the audience on a rollercoaster ride of emotions.

The record-breaking film directed by Akindele and Tobi Makinde, aside from its well-thought story plots, holds strong casting credit with its combination of veteran and young actors in the Nollywood industry.

The 140-minute film, jointly produced as a collaboration between Funke Ayotunde Akindele Network (FAAN) and FilmOne Entertainment, would be made on the Amazon Prime platform to reach more audiences worldwide.

Some notable casts include Funke Akindele, Mercy Johnson, Sola Sobowale, Bimbo Ademoye, Tina Mba, Femi Jacobs, and Kevin Ikeduba, amongst others.

Prime Video, with the recent collaboration with Nollywood filmmakers, is on the verge of enhancing its offering in Africa and across the world.

Box Office records

On the list of highest-grossing Nigerian films, the 2022 film “Battle on Buka Street” holds the first spot with N668, 423, 056 at the box office.

Interestingly, the movie, during its release, which was a week before Christmas, surpassed ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ to be the highest-grossing Nigerian film at N50m.

Also, on 25 December 2022, it was the highest-grossing Nigerian film on a single day in 2022 at N26 million.

However, the theatrical run for the film stopped on 13 April 2023, after spending four months and a week at the box office with a gross total of N668,423,056.

As part of Akindele’s debut films, the movie finished as the highest-grossing Nigerian film of all time to displace her movie, ‘Omo Ghetto: The Saga at N636, 129, 120.

In January, movie production and distribution platform FilmOne Entertainment (Nigeria) announced that “Battle on Buka Street” grossed over $61,000 in United States cinemas.

In a statement, they noted that on the four-day new year weekend, the film went on to gross $61,000.

The movie, directed by Funke Akindele, was distributed by FillmOne and Part Two Media in the United States with support from Amplify Africa.

According to FilmOne, with the support of Amplify Africa, the movie was the first ever of its kind in the US.

Its controlled releases in 11 Regal Cinemas on reduced shows resulted in sold-out nationwide screening times.

They added that it is the first-ever indigenous Nollywood movie released in the US.

