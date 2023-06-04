Movie Title: Ile Owo

Release Date: 19 May 2023

Director: Dare Olaitan

Runtime: 2 hours, 10 minutes

Cast: Immaculate Oko-Kasum, Efa Iwara, Tina Mba, Akin Lewis, Taye Arimoro, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, Mofe Duncan, Ademola Adedoyin and Temisan Emmanuel

Netflix recently released Ile Owo, a 2022 thriller horror movie. Barely five minutes into watching the film that features the acting talents of Efa Iwara, you might be forced to question the progress of Nollywood and ask why the story feels so familiar.

Ile Owo has a similar plot to the 2019 American black comedy horror film Ready or Not. Both movies revolve around a lady who, unknown to her, gets married into a family that plans to use her for decades-old ritual practices. The only difference is that Ready or Not has a good storyline that keeps viewers’ attention, unlike Ile Owo, where producers were so focused on getting the visual effects right that they ignored the need to develop a good script.

There are many shortcomings attributed to Ile Owo, which make it surprising, as recent years have made it seem like producers have finally gotten the memo and are jumping on the bandwagon towards making not just any kind of film but award-winning films. The movie lacks a unique depth of creativity, thus making it unbearable to watch.

However, this doesn’t take away from the efforts of crew members like the cinematographer and visual effect artists who brought their A-game to our screens, making us, at the very least, appreciate the level of professionalism on that end.

The Tea (Plot)

We are taken back in time to several decades ago when we see a man making a deal with a sorceress in exchange for a long life for his kids. Then, we jump to see a group of men around a corpse following the sorceress’s condition, stating the man has to offer an innocent virgin as a sacrifice.

The story later focuses on a lady, Busola (Immaculate Oko-Kasum), struggling. She deals with a cheating boyfriend, provides for her ailing father, and, most recently, begins to see shadows and strange statues around the house.

Finally sick of her boyfriend’s infidelity, she calls the relationship quits. This is not easy, as her co-worker brags about her perfect relationship. Her fears about finding a husband are dimmed when she meets Tunji (Efa Iwara).

Tunji gives her a necklace. She soon develops feelings for him and accepts to go on a date despite her mother’s warnings (Tina Mba). Meanwhile, her father (Akin Lewis) slowly recovers from his illness.

During the date, things soon get suspicious as Tunji controls her actions through the necklace he gives her. Her mother, spiritually aware of the bad things happening to her child, begins to pray until she is knocked unconscious by her husband.

Unfortunately, her mom dies. This pushes Busola to find solace in Ifo, who makes a move by proposing to her. She accepts and gets ready to meet his family.

What started as a family meeting soon turned out to be a blood bath with Busola in between life and death.

The Good

As mentioned earlier, the cinematography is top-notch. The quality of the movie is quite impressive. The CGI used in the film is excellent too, and it sets a precedent for other movies by being better than what we have seen.

One actor who stands out in their role is Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (Kiekie). Her wit and charisma make viewers yearn to see more of her. Efa Ewara also captures our hearts with his boyish charm.

The Bad

It’s understandable if low budgeting was challenging for this movie, but Moore could have been done concerning everything.

Ile Owo has a great concept that can be taken in several directions but has been downplayed a lot. The film had the potential to create a horror-filled revolution in Nollywood but missed the mark badly.

The scripting lacked depth. It felt all over the place. There was no logical progression in the story; the characterisation was not good, and there were no character developments; the dialogue was cringy and could easily be detached from a scene; and the action performed in the background might make a viewer want to scream. An excellent example of a bad character is Busola’s father. It was unbearable to watch him suddenly betray his daughter.

READ ALSO:

Next, we have slow pacing, as the story took too long to hit then. It spent time telling us who Busola was before encountering the men. One would think that with half of the movie revolving around Busola, viewers would still get to understand her character. Then, after Busola’s encounter with Tunji, it felt as if scenes from those moments were rushed.

When we say Ile Owo is forgettable, it’s true, as it offers below-par acting performances. The actors barely breathed life into their characters.

Final Verdict

3/10. The producers could have done a lot more with the movie’s direction.

Ile Owo is now streaming on Netflix.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

