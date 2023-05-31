June promises to be super exciting if the lineup of thrilling movies and series hitting Netflix this month is anything to go by.

From the 1st of June, local and international titles like Ijakumo, Obara’M, Yahoo+, Finding Fela, Never Have I Ever: Season 4, and others will debut on Netflix.

In a statement on Wednesday, the streaming platform said it had an array of action, drama, comedy, and adventure on its June lineup.

The month begins on a very high note, with THE DAYS hitting the platform on the first. Here, those involved with Fukushima Daiichi face a deadly, invisible threat — an unprecedented nuclear disaster.

On the second, the Passport will be available for viewing. Here, a pair of men from vastly different backgrounds recruits a street-smart sidekick to help recover a stolen passport in time to catch an important flight.

That same day, Valeria: Season 3 will be available for streaming with new love triangles, new life stages, birthdays welcoming a new decade and the same four friends to navigate it all together.

Children aren’t left out of the fun as My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 4 will be available for viewing on the 6th of June. Here, the evil Opaline is on a mission to steal the ponies’ Cutie Marks and become the most powerful Alicorn — unless the Mane 5 can stop her in time!

Fans of Never Have I Ever will be excited to know that Season 4 – of the Netflix Series will be streaming on the 8th of June. In this season, senior year has finally arrived. Between college conundrums, identity crises and crushes that won’t fade, are Devi and the gang ready to face the future?

On the 9th, viewers can enjoy A Lot Like Love, where an heiress and her husband — her father’s most trusted aide — have a romantic weekend getaway disrupted when things take a nightmarish turn.

They can also view Human Resources: Season 2 on the same day. From one-night stands to office romances, the creatures working at Human Resources have their hands — and claws — complete with a new batch of humans.

More exciting titles

What’s a month without a comedy special? In Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact, Amy Schumer gets honest about lasering her face, postpartum sex, baby-naming disaster and chewable Viagra in this cheekily candid stand-up special.

On the 16th, fans of musicals can watch Obara’M. Here, confronted by her past, promising musician Oluchi tries to reconcile with the daughter she abandoned — but some things cannot be forgiven.

If you love The Witcher, we’ve got great news for you! Season 3 Volume 1 will be available on the 29th. Here monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her. At the same time, Geralt takes Ciri into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it.

Extraction 2 will also be arriving on the steaming giant with highly skilled commando Tyler Rake taking on another dangerous mission: saving the imprisoned family of a ruthless gangster.

On the same day, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King sees a lionhearted boy who can’t wield magic and strives for the title of Wizard King; four banished Wizard Kings of yore return to crush the Clover Kingdom.

If you love a good documentary, anticipate Take Care of Maya coming to the platform on the 19th. It tells the story of nine-year-old Maya Kowalski, who was admitted to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in 2016. As the medical team tried to understand her rare illness, they began questioning the fundamental truths that bound the Kowalskis together. Suddenly, Maya was in state custody – despite two parents desperate to bring their daughter home. The story of the Kowalski family – as told in their own words – will change how you look at children’s healthcare forever.

More indigenous titles

The 23rd has so much in store for viewers as Ijakumo, Mati, Finding Fela and iNumber Number: Jozi Gold will arrive on Netflix.

Ijakumo tells the story of a pastor living a double life who falls for an exotic dancer in his congregation, but he’s unaware that it’s all part of an ex-lover’s plan to destroy him.

In Mati, after escaping from the village of Rimau, Mati goes to Zazzau to look for the treasure left behind by his wealthy deceased father.

Finding Fela is a documentary that explores the life and legacy of Afrobeat pioneer and political activist Fela Kuti. Directed by Oscar winner Alex Gibney.

iNumber Number: Jozi Gold sees a jaded undercover cop tasked with unravelling a historic gold heist in Johannesburg, which pushes him to choose between his conscience and the law.

On the 30th, Yahoo+ will be available for viewing. Here, two friends team up with a Hong Kong crime lord in a get-rich-quick Internet scam after they fail to make it big in the film industry.

Netflix says viewers can also enjoy all the local titles currently on the platform, including Ile Owo, A Simple Lie, The Wildflower and Here Love Lies.

Ile Owo tells the story of a luckless in love, a young nurse who finally meets the perfect man — a handsome billionaire — only to learn that his family harbours some deep, dark secrets.

In A Simple Lie, a woman’s lie to her ex spirals out of control, exposing secrets within a group of friends who are cheating on — and with — each other.

The Wildflower tells the story of three women with different stories about men and mistreatment who feel forced to endure the abuse until they speak out silently.

In Here Love Lies, a preacher’s daughter turned single mother and travel blogger, Amanda, finds more than romance when she takes a chance to meet a social media suitor in NYC.

Black Mirror: Season 6 will debut on the platform soon

