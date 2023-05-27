YouTube on Friday hosted the Africa Day event titled “Celebration of Nollywood on Africa Day”.

It was a great gathering of Nollywood stars, creators, and members of the public who came together to celebrate the fantastic world of Nollywood. The event paid tribute to the skilled creators who brought these stories to life and acknowledged the critical role of African storytelling through cinema.

The event welcomed 150 attendees and assembled Nollywood celebrities.

Notable guests included veteran actress Sola Sobowale, AMVCA comedian of the year Bimbo Ademoye, Adeyemi Okanlawon, Debo Adedayo, aka Mr Macaroni, and Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman.

Top Nigerian YouTube content creators such as Apaokagi-Greene Maryam, aka Taaooma, AMVCA award winner Samuel Animashaun Perry aka Broda Shaggi, and Chukwuebuka Emmanuel Amuzie, aka Brainjotter, also graced the event.

Highlights

One of the sessions was a panel discussion about Nollywood’s growth and the potential of digital technology in the industry. The panellists and field experts shared valuable insights on leveraging digital technology to achieve industry growth and scalability.

Murphy Ben, the CEO of Murphy Ben International and Aforevo, YouTube content creator Taaooma, and Nollywood actress and movie producer Rahama Sadau were among the panellists. It was an informative and engaging discussion that shed light on the future of Nollywood and the role of digital technology in its success.

Alex Okosi, YouTube EMEA Managing Director for Emerging Markets, delivered a speech acknowledging the significant impact of Nollywood and the transformative power of storytelling.

He emphasised YouTube’s dedication to partnering with Nollywood and serving as a platform where meaningful stories are shared and celebrated globally.

Olumide Balogun, Interim Country Lead at Google Nigeria, also shed light on YouTube’s commitment to supporting and promoting the Nollywood industry by promoting movies, actors, producers, and other industry members. He outlined a two-month-long program designed to spur the growth of Nollywood on YouTube.

READ ALSO: Steve Ayorinde celebrates 30 years of Nollywood in new book

Acclaimed actors, talented producers, and influential film community members enlivened the event, contributing to the celebratory ambience. The event showcased Africa’s dynamic culture and creativity, emphasising Nollywood’s significant role in shaping global perceptions and narratives.

In a world full of diverse stories, YouTube says it remains committed to supporting black creatives across the globe, recognising their invaluable contributions to the platform and beyond.

This commitment, they added, is exemplified by initiatives such as the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund, a global fund aimed at amplifying Black voices and perspectives and facilitating the creation of new narratives that educate audiences about racial justice.

Check out some snapshots from the gathering below

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

