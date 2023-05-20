Movie Title: Beyond The Veil

Date of release: 3rd March, 2023

Creators: Nadine Ibrahim and Sifa Asani Gowon

Runtime: 41 Minutes

Cast: Jemima Osunde, Maryam Booth, Norah Ego, Ummi Baba Ahmed, Ame Aiyejina, Norbert Young, Habiba Zock-Sock, Yakubu Mohammed, Rikadawa Rabiu and Caleb Richard.

Whether it’s morally sound films like The Two Aishas or the sequel family comedy-drama, The Kujus Again, diversity is becoming the norm in Nollywood.

Although it still has a very long way to go, especially in its representation of other tribal groups beyond the three popular ones, indigenous filmmakers are more than ever promoting the authenticity of Nigerian stories through diverse stories.

Among these diverse stories is the inclusion of bold female lead characters who viewers have watched grow in series like Flawsome, Unmarried, The Women, and most recently, Beyond the Veil.

There is just something about watching a group of female friends navigate through the complexities of life that makes viewers want to laugh, cry, and scream into their pillows. Beyond the Veil offers a rollercoaster of emotions and a new type of friendship yet to be accurately depicted in mainstream media: the relationship between five northern Muslim women.

Apart from its use of a conservative point of view in telling the stories of women who live in an environment filled with patriarchal rules, Beyond the Veil is aesthetically pleasing to the eyes in a way that every scene comes off as being well-thought-out (i.e., attention was paid to the details).

However, the series’ potential is not belittled by entirely poor scripting or bad cinematography; it’s the producer’s choice not to give it the marketing efforts it desperately needs. Beyond the Veil is almost like a hidden gem that requires a strong word of mouth to thrive among the Nigerian audience.

A Sip of the Tea (plot)

In the first episode, we are introduced to our five protagonists: Na’ima (Jemima Osunde), a self-care expert who manages a spa and has insomnia, Badriya (Norah Ego), an influencer in dire need of self-love; Zainab (Ame Aiyejina), the security personnel of an Honourable Jemima (Ummi Baba Ahmed) who puts on a solid facade; Hanifa (Maryam Booth), an artist who hopes to break free from the clutches of her husband; and Surrayah (Habiba Zock-Sock), an herbalist still reeling from a failed marriage.

What started out as a typical day soon turns out to be filled with dramatic events when Na’ima wakes up from a nightmare, Badriya gets cryptic messages from a secret admirer, Zainab gets caught up in a love web with her boss’s son, Kassim (Caleb Richard), and Hanifa faces backlash from her husband after proposing the idea of enrolling their younger daughter at a school.

The next scenes follow the ladies as they struggle with finding approval from within and from other people; one of them receives shocking revelations about her dream man; one confronts her husband about her role as a stay-at-home mom; one dismisses the idea of finding true love; and the last suffers from a mental breakdown.

The Good

Beyond the Veil portrays a believable representation of female friendship; it draws a fine line between going over the top and keeping things as real as possible. While the focus is on the group of ladies, we are made to root for the characters not only because of their interesting storylines but also because of their flaws.

This leads us to characterisation, as it’s noticeable that the ladies have different traits that extensively explain the motives behind the actions they perform. At the beginning of the series, there is also hope for major character developments, drawing viewers in to be a part of the journey.

The outstanding acting performances delivered by the actors, especially Caleb Richard and Ame Aiyejina don’t take away from the beautiful scenery that is visually appealing. The locations could be describe as enchating as they can compel a person to book a one-way ticket to Abuja.

The Amazon Prime series also does a decent job of skillfully merging indigenous and Western elements. As mentioned earlier, Beyond the Veil takes a conservative approach as a storyteller, resonating with how things occur in the northern part of the country. But it also features Western elements like dialogue, its location, and its storyline.

Another factor that makes the series watchable is that the costumes were quite spectacular, giving a glimmer of hope that if the producers ever decide to create a clothing collection, it would have a readily available audience.

The Bad

Beyond the Veil is another Nollywood series that falls victim to a dragging storyline. There were unnecessary scenes that could have been easily chopped off in the editing room. A good example would be the market scene, which could have easily been avoided as it offered no substantial effect on the plot’s progression.

There is no disputing that the actors brought their A-game to the screen, but it’s not enough to make up for the amateurish performances delivered by a few of them. One of the protagonists failed to tap into her way in the way it was expected.

Lastly, a lot was happening. The writer tried to focus on all the characters in each episode, which accidentally shoved a lot of events in viewers’ faces. This made it hard to keep us up with each character’s story, causing a bit of confusion.

Final Verdict

8/10. Beyond the Veil is a great effort, earning an accolades for it’s exploration of diverse characters.

Beyond the Veil is now showing on Amazon Prime Video.

