Seven months after instituting a N1 billion lawsuit against Halima Abubakar, Apostle Suleman Johnson, the Founder of Omega Fire Ministries International, is set to bring his case before the Nollywood actress in court.

In October 2022, the preacher, through his legal representatives, Ephesus Lex Attorneys & Solicitors, brought Abubakar before Justice. J. Enobie Obanor of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in the Abuja Judicial Division.

Following the court’s order, substituted services of the court processes were advertised in the Daily Trust Newspaper on the 18th of December 2022.

On the 27th of March when the case was due for hearing, neither the actress nor her counsel appeared before the Honourable Court.

The case was then adjourned to the 6th and 7th June for hearing.

In the latest development, Apostle Suleman’s lawyers say they are ready to press and establish their client’s claims for damages against Abubakar whom they described as the queen of social media’s pity.

Open and close

Lawyers to Apostle Suleman said that they are ready to open and close their client’s case during the two days allotted to them by the court.

A statement signed by Abdul Mahmud, Counsel to Apostle Suleiman says that the goal is to secure justice for his client who has been unjustly attacked, scurrilously maligned and criminally defamed by an actress whose sinister intention is to blackmail our client for monetary gains.

Mr Mahmud further stated that he will “expose her lies “and show that she is unwilling to subject her pack of lies and unfounded claims to judicial scrutiny, hence her refusal to file her defence against the lawsuit of our client and or to enter an appearance before the court.

“We are ready to open and close our client’s case during the two days the Honourable Court has in its judicious powers allocated to our client in its docket,” he said.

Background

In 2022, Abubakar, on several occasions accused the controversial cleric of reneging on his promise to marry her.

She also said he was behind an undisclosed life-threatening ailment that had plagued her for years.

The preacher then issued a cease and desist notice to the actress.

The cleric accused her of publishing malicious, defamatory, and demeaning statements about him on several microblog sites, chiefly Gistlover.

This did not deter Ms Abubakar who announced that she had quit acting as she went ahead to grant more interviews of her alleged romance with the preacher.

This led the Apostle to seek a court order to restrain her from further comments, and publish a retraction of her earlier statements in five national dailies within three days from Thursday.

He also demanded that she deliver a letter stating her full assurance and undertaking that she will desist from publishing previous and further defamatory statements against him.

She must also repay him for all costs incurred in defending and protecting his reputation.

Interestingly, Ms Abubakar, who announced her exit from the movie industry in October 22, is yet to respond to any of the fiery cleric’s latest threats

