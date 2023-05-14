Movie Title: The Order of Things

Date of Release: 5th May 2023

Cast: Obi Maduegbuna, Timini Egbuson, Binta Ayo Mogaji, Sandra Okunzuwa, Lateef Adedimeji, Demola Adedoyin, Charles Inojie, Hadiza D’ija Blell-Olo, Tope Olowoniyan, and Lilian Afegbai.

Runtime: 1 hour, 44 minutes

Director: Sidney Esiri (Dr Sid)

The whole idea of producing a film, especially in Nigeria, is to showcase original content that viewers find relatable. However, for a movie like The Order of Things, the scriptwriter and producers chose to ditch a localised route and rely primarily on Western elements in the execution of the concept.

In his directorial debut, Dr Sid tells a story about a brother who finds himself being held back from marrying his fiancee due to his elder brother’s apathetic nature towards settling down.

The sheer thought of exploring a concept via a camera lens that highlights the dynamic between brothers, providing an ultimatum for one of them, is brilliant.

The iconic nature of the idea is watered down to the barest minimum, as the script offered almost zero value, the acting performances were average, and many scenes offered cringe-worthy moments that make viewers secretly wish the end credits would roll soon.

The Plot

Using flashbacks, we are introduced to two brothers, Demi (Obi Maduegbuna) and Tunde (Timini Egbuson). While Tunde is the ambitious one who has his life planned out, Demi is quite nonchalant about the direction his life is heading. Both brothers’ views put them on opposite sides of the financial spectrum, with Tunde being successful and Demi being an aspiring gamer creator still living with his mom (Binta Ayo Mogaji).

During a dinner date, Tunde proposes to his girlfriend, Sophia (Tope Olowoniyan). His mother warns him not to go through with the wedding as he must wait for his elder brother to get married. This launches Tunde into a series of actions, including a visit to a matchmaker (Lateef Adedimeji) to hook his brother up with a potential wife.

The attempts prove futile, as Demi’s mannerisms are a turnoff for most of the ladies he meets. Fortunately, a beautiful girl called Maria (Lilian Afegbai) comes into his life. Before meeting Maria, Demi had established a romantic connection with Tope(Sandra Okunzuwa), a lady who possessed the same features as him.

Demi’s connection with Tope comes to a halt when she shows up at his house and sees Maria there, announcing she is Demi’s fiancee. We later learn that Sophia paid Marria to be with Demi, which surprises the entire family.

The days rolled back, and Demi eventually discovered Tayo’s location and hooked up with Tunde. In a twist of events, he meets his mother and Sophie with Tope, who is about to make a life-changing decision.

The Good

To a certain extent, The Order of Things portrays the relationships between brothers as it pushes viewers to venture on a dramatic journey with Demi and Tunde.

The portrayal of a geeky character is also a reasonable effort, despite its minor stereotypical setbacks. Although Demi is a geek, he still has a bit of confidence, in contrast to how the media makes us perceive geeks.

When discussing the cinematography, one could sum it up as enjoyable because transition scenes were seamless, and each scene told a story in the context of the type of camera shot being applied.

The Bad

The scripting lacked a clear sense of direction and had poor dialogue. It felt like the writer had an end goal in mind but got distracted, so many scenes felt really clumsy. For example, there seems to be no strong logical reason Demi and Tunde kept confronting the matchmaker.

Acting performances felt a bit forced. Many tried to emulate an American version of what they thought their characters were like. The exceptions are Timini Egbuson and Dija, who brought nuance to their roles.

A lot of show don’t tell moments existed in the film. It even got to the point where whenever a character performed an action, another character would narrate that action, making it exhausting.

Finally, the product placement of a certain orange drink felt like an ad that was shoved into the faces of viewers each time a scene with Demi came up.

Final Verdict

4/10. The order of things ranks below average, but that doesn’t detract from its wholesome family comedy-drama content.

The Order of Things is now showing on Netflix.

