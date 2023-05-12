South Africa Model and Miss Universe 2019, Zozibini Tunzi, has been announced as the co-host of the 9th edition of the Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards alongside foremost Nigerian media personality IK Osakioduwa.

The organisers said IK’s return to hosting the prestigious awards for the ninth time is a testament to his mastery and excellence on this stage.

Zozibini Tunzi, a model, actor, social media personality, and beauty pageant titleholder, had previously been Miss South Africa 2019 and won Miss Universe 2019 with resounding global approval.

She made her acting debut with “The Woman King” in 2022. Zozobini is also a radio and television host and has hosted several prolific events, including Miss South Africa.

Media personalities Toke Makinwa, Uti Nwachukwu, Sika Osei and VJ Adama will also be hosting on the red carpet in their signature styles of fun and fashion. They will be speaking to guests, giving viewers a sneak peek into all the glitz and glam of the red carpet.

Speaking on the announcement, Busola Tejumola, executive head of Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, said: “We are excited to have IK and Zozibini as the hosts of the 9th edition of the AMVCA. They are both professionals in their craft, and we trust they will bring in the super energy and professionalism and keep the continent entertained as we celebrate our African stars.”

The much-anticipated ninth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) will hold over three days, from Thursday, 18 May, to Saturday, 20 May. The events will kick off with the Opening/Cultural Night on Thursday, May 18, and the MTF Day and Digital Content Creators Day on Friday, 19 May, and the Nominee Gala/Runway show will hold later that day. The event will culminate in the awards night on Saturday, 20 May.

Don’t miss the ninth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards live on all Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv from 16:00 WAT (17:00 CAT) on Saturday, 20 May.

