The highly anticipated series produced by the MTV Staying Alive Foundation – MTV Shuga Naija has premiered its new season (Season 5) at an exclusive event in Lagos.

The event featured a press briefing focused on the issues addressed in the series, followed by a private screening of the new season.

The event was graced by notable personalities in the Nigerian corporate, medical, advocacy and entertainment spheres, including the Director General of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), Gambo Aliyu; Director of Youth and Adolescent Unit, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr. Folashade Oludara; CEO, Lagos State Agency for the Control of AIDS (LSACA), Dr Monsurat Adeleke and more.

One of the highlights of the premiere was the track-listening session hosted by Chocolate City. One of the most

successful indigenous urban record labels in Africa, Chocolate City partnered with the MTV Staying Alive Foundation to exclusively curate the track list for the new MTV Shuga Naija season.

The eight-part series is produced in partnership with 1Pod Pictures, a female-led production company out of Nigeria.

The new season follows the story of Moh (Gbubemi), a bright young woman who must make a difficult decision when her parents force her into an arranged marriage with an older man and her family’s benefactor.

The impressive cast features superstars and rising stars including Adesua Etomi-Wellington, John Njamah, Tomiwa Tegbe, Maggie Osuome, Okey Uzoeshi, Gbubemi Ejeye, Genoveva Umeh, Ilooise Omohimin, Sharon Jatto, Lexan Peters, Bolaji Ogunmola, and Susan Pwajok.

Big Brother Titans star, Kanaga Jnr. Eme, will also be playing the lead role alongside Chioma Edak as a supporting act, having come through the MTV Shuga Naija public auditions last year.

Building better Societies

Speaking on the societal issues the series focuses on and advocates for, the Country Manager, MTV Staying Alive Foundation, Anita Adesiyan, said they have partnered with Unitaid, Global Innovation Fund, and Paramount to address issues on gender-based violence, COVID-19 vaccine confidence, women empowerment, and modern contraception, as well as generate demand for the HIV self-testing kits now available in Nigeria.

“True to our ethos of promoting safer lifestyle choices and advocating against harmful cultural practices through entertaining drama, the new MTV Shuga Naija season will give our viewers a broader perspective on everyday issues that affect young people as they try to find their place in the world,” Ms Adesiyan added.

Bada Akintunde-Johnson, Country Manager, Paramount expressed his excitement to showcase the highly anticipated new season of MTV Shuga Naija on Paramount channels, MTV Base and BET.

He said, “As a network that is committed to engaging with and empowering young people, we recognise the immense impact that this series has in promoting positive behavioural change and sparking important conversations on social issues. With a compelling storyline and relatable characters, we can’t wait for our audiences to tune in and experience the magic of this new season.”

Addressing Issues

Speaking on Unitaid’s role in supporting initiatives like MTV Shuga Naija and the key role of partnerships in accelerating the progress towards ending HIV/AIDS, Philippe Duneton, Executive Director, Unitaid, said, new developments in health technologies can make real change in the lives of young people – but only if they know what the risks are, and how to protect and treat themselves.

Rachna Nag Chowdhuri, Senior Vice President, of Impact at Global Innovation Fund, also expressed the importance of social innovations in improving the lives of millions across the continent saying,

“At GIF, we believe that women and girls must be the protagonists in their own lives. Our work – focusing on Innovating for Gender Equality – supports social innovations with the greatest impact on shifting gender norms.” She said

She went on to highlight that the MTV Shuga Naija series is a fantastic example that addresses difficult topics like gender-based violence and gender equality, backed by a great track record and solid evidence of impact.

“What’s more, the series is not only promoting gender equality through its content but also in the media industry by partnering with local female-led production companies and creating opportunities for female talent across the production,” she said.

One of the underlying objectives of the MTV Shuga Naija Season 5 project was to invest in female creatives in the Nigerian media market.

This, the campaign underscored through its Talent Accelerator Program, a social media campaign through which 11 female interns were selected to work across different departments on set. The MTV Shuga Naija Season 5 crew also had an overall female representation of 80%.

The series is set to begin on 7 May with an African premiere on MTV Base (DStv Ch. 322 and GOtv Ch. 72) at 21:00 WAT(9 PM)

In addition, the show will be simulcast on MTV Base in South Africa and debut on BET Africa (DStv Ch. 129 and GOtv Ch. 21) at 21:00 WAT(9 PM) from Wednesday, 10th May.

Repeats of MTV Shuga Naija Season 5 will air Wednesdays on BET Africa (DStv Ch. 129 and GOtv Ch. 21) at 21:00 WAT(9 PM) and Thursdays on MTV Base (DStv Ch. 322 and GOtv Ch. 72) at 22:00 WAT(10 PM).

The series will also be broadcasted on a free-to-air platform later this year. All episodes of the season will also be available on Netflix and YouTube.

