Movie Title: The Two Aishas

Runtime: 2 hours

Producer: Shareefah Andu

Cast: Rahama Sadau, Maryam Booth, Pat Utomi, Akeem Ogara, and Shushu Abubakar

Date of release: 24 April 2023

We are barely halfway into this year, and Nollywood consistently serves premium, entertaining content almost every week. While some of these films have won our hearts through their vital concepts, another feature that makes them stand out is their representation.

Finally, it’s great to see Nigerian film producers stepping up their game and acknowledging that our society is not just made up of certain tribal and religious groups but, instead, a diverse range of people who all deserve to be represented on the big screens. It’s time to celebrate and showcase the beauty and richness of Nigeria’s diversity through film.

In a bid to improve the cinematic representation of Muslims, Arabel Productions recently released The Two Aishas, a family drama movie that explores the hostility that often comes with friendship and makes you nostalgic for early 2000s home video movies such as Beyonce and Rihanna and Blood Sisters, both focusing on the beef between two friends or sisters.

The Tea

The Two Aishas revolves around two best friends, Aisha Yusuf (Mariam Booth) and Aisha Jibril (Rahama Sadau). Both ladies have been tight-as-knit sweaters since childhood. However, enmity rears its ugly head when Aisha Jibril’s husband, Jamal (Paul Utomi), is replaced by Aisha Yusuf’s husband, Ibrahim (Akeem Ogara), to be the deputy governor for a gubernatorial election.

Due to jealousy and betrayal, Jamal assumes Ibrahim is responsible for ratting out his tax evasion secret, so he pits Aisha Jibril against her best friend. The battle between both couples escalates as Ibrahim is accused of pushing Aisha Jibril at a book launch event.

Efforts to mend the couples’ quarrel are futile for their friends and mentors. When it seems like the friendships between both families will become history, Halimah (Shushu Abubakar), a friend, sends a letter to both Aishas, informing them of the terminal illness. This causes both ladies to put their differences aside and support their sick friend.

The Good

As mentioned earlier, The Two Aishas provide much-needed screen representation. Going on an emotional journey with the Muslim characters was fun and exciting.

The film shies away from the stereotypical portrayal of Muslim characters by adding depth and complexity to each character. For example, we saw that, beyond being a devout Muslim, Aisha Jibiril is an ambitious woman.

The choice to name the film “Two Aishas” is genius, and the actresses’ performances with the eponymous title make it even more brilliant.

Rahama Sadau and Mariam Booth should be national treasures protected at all costs. The way they embodied the characters was a potent reminder of why they are one of the best in Kannywood.

Elements in the film, from the cinematography to the location, might earn an average score, but this doesn’t take away from the glamorous costumes that dominated the screens. With the several looks worn on set, it won’t be surprising if the two Aishas become a guide for “slaying in modest Islamic attire.”

The Bad

Despite offering us representation, the two Aishas were embroiled in several flaws. For once, it would have made sense for the plot of a Nollywood film to drag as The Aisha rushed a lot of events. It would have been great to see a lot of encounters between both Aishas.

The screenwriter could have included more dramatic events to create a proper beef between the ladies. This keeps viewers on the edge of their seats, wondering if reuniting both parties is possible.

Many of the dialogues could have been more active. They felt like a group of fluff words, making them unsuitable for certain scenes.

Again, what is Nollywood’s obsession with uncomplimentary background music when a character is speaking? It’s very distracting, especially in The Two Aishas.

Final Verdict

7/10. The Two Aisha portrays friendship from a different angle, one we rarely see on the big screens. So, it’s a breath of fresh air, thus making it watchable.

The Two Aishas is showing at cinemas near you.

