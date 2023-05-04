Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The Federal Trademark Registry, on Thursday, revoked all documents issued to actress Anne Njemanze regarding the brand owner of the movie, “Domitilla’’.

The registry, a Commercial Law Department of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, gave the revocation order in a judgement delivered in a petition over the ownership of the brand.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Njemanze had long battled with veteran filmmaker Zeb Ejiro over the rightful ownership of “Domitilla”, a brand name for a movie shot and produced by Ejiro in 1996.

The movie, which portrays the life of a young woman struggling to make ends meet as a Lagos prostitute, starred Njemanze as the lead character and other actresses like Sandra Achums, the late Ada Ameh and Kate Henshaw.

A sequel to this, Domitilla 2, was also produced and released in 1999 by Ejiro, while a remake is scheduled for release this year.

Years after the release of Domitilla 1 and 2, Njemanze reportedly trademarked “Domitilla and Device” on 16 September 2020, and later approached the trademark registry to register the name.

Delivering his judgement on the dispute, Shefiu Adamu, the registrar of the Trademark department who led two other members, revoked all documents issued to Njemanze.

In his words, “The petitioner (Ejiro) has been using “Domitilla’’ for a long time, even the respondent acted in the film named “Domitilla’’ for the petitioner.

“The respondent/applicant had acted in a series of films for the petitioner; section 22 of the Trademark Act is quite explicit.

“Therefore, the Registrar of the Trademark has the statutory power to correct any error with the trademark application.

“The respondent’s application (Njemanze) is now refused; the tribunal cancels any document that might have been issued to the applicant; they were all published in error.

“The applicant acted in bad fate, and with this, the petitioner’s claim is upheld’’.

In his response to the judgement, Rockson Igelige, lawyer to Ejiro, appreciated the registry for the judgment, adding that the decision was well-grounded.

He said the judgement aligned with the principles of intellectual property rights.

Also, reacting to the judgement, the lawyer to the applicant/respondent, Marvin Ibem, informed the Registry that he would apply for the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgement, study it and take it up from there.

(NAN)

