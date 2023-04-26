Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

Nollywood actress Ini Edo, on Tuesday, debunked tales circulating about her involvement with her colleague, Empress Njamah’s ex-lover, Nicholas Davis.

Disguised as George Wade, Davis was said to have leaked nude pictures and videos of Ms Njamah after their relationship went sour. He went on to blackmail her.

The ex-lover turned blackmailer was said to have been arrested by the Liberian police on Monday. After this, the police disclosed that he victimised 20 other women, including top Nollywood actresses.

Late Monday, screenshots of Ini Edo’s alleged video call conversation with Davis made a round on Instagram alongside a picture of her international passport.

The speculations claimed that the video call clip and passport picture was found in Davis’ phone after his arrest, with many insinuating that the actress allegedly had a relationship with the suspect.

However, the actress, currently in Texas, USA, exonerated herself from the alleged involvement with Davis in an Instagram live on her verified Instagram page.

Debunking the allegations, Ini said people, who released the alleged evidence, picked on her because she barely responded to rumours about her.

Ini Edo’s side of the story

During the Instagram Live, the actress, who studied theatre arts at the University of Uyo, disclosed that Davis texted her with a foreign number last year about a film he wanted her to be in.

The actress, who co-produced ‘Shanty Town, said he introduced himself as a filmmaker, which ensued their conversation after claiming the colleague she knew gave him her number.

Along the line, the Shanty Town lead said the conversation began personally and that Davis wanted to be in a relationship with her, which made her suspicious.

She said, “Someone texts me with a foreign number. It was around August to November 2022. He said he is a filmmaker and that he wants to make a film with me. I asked how he got my number and mentioned a colleague’s name.”

“He starts to chat me up about the film he wants to make. I literally had the entire chat the time this man was chatting with me. He drifts and starts to go personal, saying he wants to have a relationship with me, which I said didn’t add up. I’ve never seen this guy face to face. ”

Ms Edo, who started her film career in the year 2000, further revealed that Davis had requested that she send her passport and ticket, but she declined. She said she eventually blocked him. She didn’t have it anymore with where the conversation was going.

She stated that she did not know Davis, saying that the alleged blackmailer had called her on video call once, and she picked up, hence the screenshot of the video call he allegedly had in his possession.

“He suggested we see him at my friend’s wedding in London, but I declined because I knew I had to go to South Africa for a paid gig I was committed to. He asks me to send him my passport and ticket. I declined. All these conversations, I forwarded to the guy in question. When the conversation wasn’t going well, I eventually blocked him.”

“The one time he called me on video call was when I was going to Akwa Ibom. Do you know when you just pick a random call because? I never saved his number. I later hung up and told him to call me on voice call. Then this guy saves the video. Why didn’t they release the audio of the video?”

The actress, who has appeared in over 100 movies, further noted that people had dragged her into their web of lies because she always kept quiet about it. She emphasised that all the allegations about her involvement with Davies are lies.

Back story

On Monday, Nollywood actress Empress Njamah confirmed the arrest of her ex-fiance turned blackmailer, Nicholas Jack Davis, in his home country, Liberia.

In December 2022, the Nollywood actress alleged her ex-lover assaulted her and that he blackmailed her with nude videos she had shared with him.

Ms Njamah, reacting to a video about being engaged, claimed that she met her ex-lover when she lost her good friend Ada Ameh and was in the wrong place.

She described the relationship as going well and had no idea of falling for a scam until her ex-lover got hold of her nude videos.

On Monday evening, a video of the Liberian police addressing the public on the arrest of Davis surfaced online.

The actress revealed that when Davis came to Nigeria, he claimed all his things were stolen, including his phones, credit cards, and clothes. He got into trouble needing lawyers, which led to her giving him money running into millions of naira.

The 42-year-old actress also revealed that the suspect had other victims, including her colleagues in the industry.

