On Monday, Nollywood actress Empress Njamah confirmed the arrest of her ex-fiance turned blackmailer, Nicholas Jack Davis, in his home country, Liberia.

In December 2022, the Nollywood actress alleged her ex-lover assaulted her and that he blackmailed her with nude videos she had shared with him.

Ms Njamah, reacting to a video about being engaged, claimed that she met her ex-lover when she lost her good friend Ada Ameh and was in the wrong place.

She described the relationship as going well and had no idea of falling for a scam until her ex-lover got hold of her nude videos.

On Monday evening, a video of the Liberian police addressing the public on the arrest of Davis surfaced online.

In the public address, the Liberian police confirmed Davis’ arrest following complaints of several women who had fallen for his scams.

“Several complaints were filed or brought to our attention against Nicholas Jack Davis, 39 years old, of which suspect Davis has victimised several females over 20 female victims. As a result, Nicholas Jack Davis is involved with absconding with their personal effects including, Phones, bags, Gold as well as other expensive materials,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson disclosed that Davis was arrested on a beach in Liberia following the latest complaints about him.

He said, “We began a robust search operation of his whereabouts, and his operation succeeded last night where he was caught at Miami Beach, Paynesville (Liberia) where he was trying or attempting to victimise some other females.”

“He was arrested between 9 to 10 p.m. yesterday and brought to Central headquarters and is being investigated”, he added.

The spokesperson also revealed that they received information about Davis’s operations in Nigeria involving the scam of Nollywood actress Empress Njamah.

“There was preliminary information of suspect Davis carrying out similar operations in Nigeria, where a female actress fell victim to his scamming operation. Suspect Davis informed our investigators that he spent approximately 17 months in Nigeria before committing the act against the Nigerian female actress.”

Story so far

The actress revealed that when Davis came to Nigeria, he claimed all his things were stolen, including his phones, credit cards, and clothes. He got into trouble needing lawyers, which led to her giving him money running into millions of naira.

The 42-year-old actress also revealed that the suspect had other victims, including her colleagues in the industry.

She said, “He wrecked me, finished everything. I noticed that he also had lots of videos of other people. I saw most of my colleagues. I saw their chats and everything, and I know these people could not speak up because they were scared.”

According to the actress, Davis ran away with her car, international passport, money, iPad, AirPods, and two bags containing her valuables.

She also accused him of accessing her Instagram page, changing all her passwords, and logging her out of all her emails, phones and iCloud.

Update: Empress Celebrates Victory

In a new post on Tuesday, the Nollywood actress rejoiced over the news of her blackmailer being captured.

She shared a picture of a female police officer with a name badge- Halima Iliyasu.

Speaking boldly that a child of grace will never be disgraced, Empress stated that no one should ever underestimate the power of prayer.

She also told hypocrites that women are strong beings who can change narratives.

Thanking women who were victims of Davis and decided to speak up, she wrote, “Walk with your head up high; he without sin cast the first stone. To all the victims, I encouraged you to speak up; you’re all heroes”.

Although she lost a lot, she said she is happy to be alive and derives joy from providing freedom for others.

