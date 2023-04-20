Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

Famous Nigerian producer and record label boss Collins Ajereh, aka Don Jazzy, has made his acting debut in Nollywood in a film titled ‘The Kujus Again’.

The highly-anticipated movie by fans, which Filmone distributes, hits Nigerian cinemas nationwide on Friday.

Playing the character, Don, the maverick producer/ artiste extraordinaire transitions smoothly from acting in comedy skits into the big screen. The producers say Don Jazzy offers a fresh charm and a new twist to the well-loved family drama. The multi-talented actor gave fans more reasons to crave the sequel.

Speaking on what to expect, Winifred Okpapi, producer, said, “For one, it was a natural decision for us to return to set for a sequel of Introducing The Kujus following the yearning of fans. As expected from a Nigerian family, the stories are endless, so we are excited to bring them to your screens again.

‘‘The Kujus franchise does something very significant for Nigerian cinema, and it reawakens a family bond by offering something for everyone, regardless. What’s more, with Don Jazzy in the mix, it gets more interesting, and I am sure that fans will enjoy the sequel as well.”

Fan love

Propelled by the first ever Don Jazzy feature in a Nollywood movie, ‘The Kujus Again’ generates excitement among cinema-goers and is tipped to dominate the box office when it opens.

As part of the excitement around the movie, some selected fans are due to watch the film with the star-studded celebrity cast this weekend in Lagos at an exclusive event organised by the production company TMPL Motion Pictures.

This is set again to bring back the riveting intrigues and drama that kept fans glued to the edge of their seats. The production outfit, a subsidiary of The Temple Company, had made its mark on the box-office back-to-back with ‘Introducing The Kujus’ and ‘My Village People’ co-produced with comedian cum actor Bovi Ugbomah.

Aside from dominating the box office, introducing The Kujus earned critical acclaim and shone brightly among the best movies of 2022 at the last edition of African Magic Viewers’ Choice (AMVCA).

It notched up four award nominations, including a double Best Actor in A Drama by Femi Jacobs and Timini Egbuson and Best Art Director and Best Writer. Its interesting storyline was adjudged the best, winning the Best Writer award category. `

The movie, directed by award-winning filmmaker Biodun Stephen and co-produced by Bisola Aiyeola, reaffirms the family bond.

The siblings will be at loggerheads, never agree and practically hate each other but will do anything for each other when needed, no matter the cost.

Stars of ITK who also reconnect in the new sequel include Bisola Aiyeola, Femi Jacobs, Bimbo Ademoye, MC Lively, Kunle Remi, Timini Egbuson, Mimi Onalaja, Chris Iheuwa, and Ronke Odusanya.

