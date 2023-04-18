Reader survey Help us improve Premium Times As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

Famous Nollywood producer and actor Tchidi Tchikere has announced that he is in his third marriage.

His first two marriages were to actresses Sophie Williams and Nuella Njubigbo.

Although he did not disclose the identity of the lady, who many suspect is also an actress, the actor announced to his fans and followers that he had been married for some months now.

“Married! We did it here some months ago..just so my friends and fans know I m okay and HAPPY. God’s on the throne,” he wrote.

He also posted a partial photo of himself and his new bride in a video call with his sister.

“Had no idea my elder sister was screenshooting as wifey and I spoke to her on video calling..chai. Candid Picture,” he wrote in another post.

Rollercoaster nuptials

A serial groom, Mr Chikere married his first wife, Sophia Williams, an actress, producer, skincare expert, and entrepreneur in 2003.

In 2012, they went their separate ways. They have three kids.

According to information, she is currently engaged to an actor, Desmond Dozie, famously known as Young Mula.

Two years later, Mr Chikere married actress Nuella Njubigbo in her family compound in Anambra State.

Their union was veiled in controversy as the film producer was married to her industry colleague. Many wondered whether she was the reason for the end of his first marriage.

News of a crisis in their marriage first filtered in 2021 when the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Later on, Tchidi confirmed the marriage had ended and gave reasons. They have a daughter.

Ms Njubigbo seems to have aired her opinion about her ex’s marriage.

“Silence isn’t always empty. Telling my story on my YouTube channel,” she wrote on her Instagram page.

In the recently launched channel, she has a movie titled ‘What My Ex Did’.

On the flip side, it appears that the hatchet between Mr Chikere and Ms Williams has been buried, as the latter congratulated him on her Instagram page.

“Congratulations, my G,” she wrote, to which he responded, “Thanks again, my G. Thanks for wishing us well. And tell that your bobo to look after you well.

“We were too young when we did it. You were 18, and I was cmy lose to mi-twenties, but now you are older and wiser… and me too.”

‘Wisdom’ nuggets

Meanwhile, the actor has some words of advice to people looking for love again.

In a post on his Instagram page. Mr Chikere urged people not to wait too long or to stay unhappy for long.

“No one will pay you for how long you waited. How long you stayed unhappy. How long you were alone. We are all solitary birds.

“Choose you! Love your real friends. Fall in love with a good woman or man, no matter how long it takes you to find him/her, or how many times you try. You have only one life to live. most of all, be at peace with God,” he wrote.

Tchidi Chikere

Born October, 1975 Mr Chikere is a Nigerian movie director, producer, and singer. He has over 100 films and 2 music albums to his credit.

He has starred in movies like ‘Throwing Stones’, ‘Paparazzi: Eye in the Dark’, ‘Our Jesus Story’ among others.

He also directed acclaimed movies among which are ‘Blood Sisters’ starring Oge Okoye, Genevieve Nnaji, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, ‘Stronger Than Pain’, and ‘Dumebi’ starring Mercy Johnson.

In 2007 Mr Chikere launched his first music album, titled ‘Slaps n Kisses’ produced by OJB Jezreel and Marvelous Benji.

The album contains features from Rita Dominic, Pat Attah, Marvelous Benji, Jimmy B and OJB Jezreel.

