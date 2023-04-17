Multichoice, organiser of the prestigious Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards, announced the nominees of the ninth edition on Sunday night.
Anikulapo bagged the most nominations of the night with 16 nominations, followed by Brotherhood with 11 nominations and Shanty Town with 11 nominations.
Others on the list include Kayode Kasum’s Ile Owo, Mugisha Morris’ Tembele, and Winifred Mena-Ajakpovi’s ‘Four Four Forty-Four’, to battle for the Best Overall Movie crown in Africa.
The nomination announcement was aired via African Magic channels hosted by famous actresses Bisola Aiyeola (hyperlink) and Adjetey Anang.
The actresses hosted the event alongside kid actors from the Africa Magic original series, Jasmine Olarotimi and Nifemi Lawal.
Of the announced categories, ten are opened to public votes, while others will be decided by the AMVCA panel of judges headed by veteran filmmaker Femi Odugbemi.
The ninth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards is proudly brought to viewers by Africa Magic in association with MultiChoice and sponsored by Amstel Malta and Zagg Energy Drink.
This edition is a 3-day event with the award show scheduled for the 20th of May with a live broadcast across all Africa Magic Channels on DStv and GOtv.
See the complete nominee list of the awards, which will hold in Lagos on the 20th of May below
1. Best Actor in a Comedy – (Movie/TV Series) – Public Voting
Adokiye Horsfall (Romeo WJ) – Inside Life
Charles Etubiebi – Just Friends
Charles Inojie – City Hustler
Chinedu Ikedieze – Aki and PawPaw
Kunle Idowu – Unintentional
Nedu Ani (Nedu Wazobia) – Inside Life
Nkem Owoh – Battle On Buka Street
Nosa Afolabi – The Razz Guy
Samuel Perry (Broda Shaggi) – Inside Life
Samuel Perry (Broda Shaggi) – Survivors
2. Best Actor in a Drama (Movies/TV Series) – Public Voting
Blossom Chukwujekwu – The Trade
Chidi Mokeme – Shanty Town
Chimezie Imo – Choke
Daniel Etim-Effiong – Kofa
Femi Adebayo – King of Thieves (Agesinkole)
NKakalukanyi Patriq – Tembele
O.C. Ukeje – Black Mail
Richard Mofe Damijo – Four Four Forty-Four
Tobi Bakre – Brotherhood
Tope Tedela – All The Colours Of The World Are Between Black and White
3. Best Actress in a Comedy- (Movie/TV Series) – Public Voting
Albert Oluwatoyin – Visa On Arrival
Bimbo Ademoye – Selina
Roselyn Ngissah – Red Carpet
Funke Akindele – Battle On Buka Street
Grace Wacuka – Married to Work
Mercy Johnson – Battle On Buka Street
Mercy Johnson Onogie – Passport
4. The Multichoice Talent Factory Film
A Quiet Intruder
Cheza
Leaked
Revisit
Stinger
Strings
READ ALSO: Movie Review: Brotherhood: Another cliche Nollywood movie?
5. Best Indigenous Best Language – Swahili – (Movie/TV Series)
Daniel Manege – Mpiganaji
Freddy Feruzi – Dau
Malcom Hamisi – Barakatatu
Philip Karanja Njenga – Click Click Bang
Phoebe Ruguru & Njue Kevin – Safari
Wilson Nkya – Mvanmizi – The Intruder
Wilson Nkya & Jane Moshi – Frida
6. Best Indigenous Language Yoruba (Movie/TV Series)
Funmi Bank Anthony Abdullahi Abdulrasaq Abebi Seranko Seniyan
Karamot Adeboye – Morenikeji
Kunle Afolayan – Anikulapo
Okusanya Bayonle Samson – Mr Raji
Ololade Tijani-Ebong – Ogeere
7. Best Indigenous Language – Hausa – (Movie/TV Series )
Abubakar Bashir Maishadda – Aisha
Evans Ejiogu – Kwana Casa’in
Nancy Yiljep – Guzama
Ty Shaban – Lulu Da Andalu
8. Best Indigenous Language – Igbo (Movie/TV Series)
Brown Ene, Victor Onwudiwe, Ben Cassie – Ifediche
Shileold A. Ibironke – Ijeoma
Shileold A. Ibironke – Ego Mbute
Trinity Ugonabo – The Bride Price (imego)
Victor Iyke – Uhuruchi
9. Best Overall Movie – Africa
Femi Adebayo – King of Thieves (Agesinkole)
Funke Akindele – Battle on Buka Street
Jade Osiberu – Brotherhood
Kayode Kasum – Ile Owo
Kunle Afolayan – Anikulapo
Mugisha Herbert Morris – Tembele
Winifred Mena-Ajakpovi – Four Four Forty Four
10. Best Actress in a Drama -(Movie/TV Series)- Public Voting
Bimbo Ademoye – Anikulapo
Enado Odigie – Flawsome
Immaculata Oko Kasum – Ile Owo
Ini Dima-Okojie – Flawsome
Ini Edo – Shanty Town
Nimo Loveline – The Planters Plantation
Nse Ikpe-Etim – Shanty Town
Osas Ighodaro – Man of God
Queen Nwokoye – Strained
Scarlet Gomez – Wura
11. Best Supporting Actor– (Movies/TV Series) – Public Voting
Abdisattar Ahmed – Gacal
Bucci Franklin – The Razz Guy
James Webbo – County 49
Jeffroberts Walusimbi – Bedroom Chains
O.C. Ukeje – Brotherhood
Taiwo Hassan – Anikulapo
Yinka Quadri – Anikulapo
12. Best Supporting Actress – (Movie/TV Series) – Public Voting
Dorcas Shola Fapson – Man of God
Efe Irele – Four Four Forty Four
Gina Castel – Kofa
Ivie Okujaye – On Your Own
Sola Sobowale – Anikulapo
Teniola Aladese – Love in a Pandemic
Toni Tones – Brotherhood
13. Best Short Film – Public Voting
Adeoye Adetunji – Pa Aromire
Gbenga Salu – Convictus
Nkem Nwaturuocha – The Song Maiden
Teniola Zara King – Teju’s Tale
Usama Mukwaya, Loukman Ali – Sixteen Rounds
Uzoamaka Aniunoh – Love Language
Victor Onwudiwe, Goodnews Erico Isika – Away
14. Best Online Social Content Creator – Public Voting
Abiola – VIP Bathroom
Adeaga Bukunmi – Fake Alert with Mercy Johnson
Bimbo Ademoye – Iya Barakat Teropi Secxxion
Edem Victor – The Activist
Elozonam , Kie Kie – Back From The Future
Isbae U – My Sweet Mother In-law
Kenzy Udosen – Quick Pronunciations
Oluwadolarz and Abayomi Alvin – Soldiers at War (Compilation)
Steve Chuks – Husband’s Side Chick
Tee Kuro – Nollywood Epic Love Story Parody (The Finale)
15. Best Original Telenovela – Public Voting
Covenant
Dede
Huba
Itura
Mahinga
Maida
Mpali
Prestige
Salem
16. Best Unscripted Original – Public Voting
Come Play Naija
Judging Matters
Kan-See-Me
King Bugar
Off Air with Gbemi & Tools
Rock that Aisle Again
Sakofa
17. Best Comedy Series – Public Voting
Co-Habits
Flatmates
Mussulando
My Siblings and I
Njoro Wa Uba
Popi
RSM
The Johnsons
The Return of Original Comedy
Uncle Limbani
18. Best Original Drama Series – Public Voting
A Infiltrada
Accra Medics
Dirty Laundry
Junior Drama Club
Njila
Pazia
Pete
Ricordi
The Rishantes
To Have and To Hold
Unmarried
19. Best Art Director – (Movie/TV Series)
Olalekan Isiaka – Shanty Town
Olatunji Afolayan – Battle On Buka Street
Olugbenga Ogunshina and Joy Kadiri – Brotherhood
Pat Nebo & Temple Chima Adighije – Crime & Justice
Toka Mcbaror – Almajiri
Uche Nwaohiri & Tunde Lawal – Diiche
Wale Adeleke – King Of Thieves (Agesinkole)
20. Best Costume Designer – (Movie/TV Series)
Adeola Art-Alade – The Real Housewives of Lagos Reunion Episode
Bolanle Austen-Peters, Clement Effanga, Juliana Dede – Man of God
Bunmi Fashina , Tiannah Empire & Secrets of April – Shanty Town
Ezugworie Franca – Brotherhood
Kingsley Okoye Rex – Nnewi The Land of Gold
Millicent Jack – Four Four Forty Four
Toyin Ogundeji – Anikulapo
21. Best Lighting Designer – (Movie/TV Series)
Francis Wanyahdeh – Crime & Justice
Francis Wanyahdeh & Ebuka Enejere – Diiche
Godwin Lawal – Tarella
Ismail Adewunmi – Ile Owo
Lanre Omofaiye – Anikulapo
Mathew Yusuf – Brotherhood
Muri Salami – Four Four Forty Four
Renaldo Van Den Berg, Emmanuel Patrick, David Otuokere – Real Housewives of Lagos
Segun Adeleke – Flawsome
Walter Odhiambo – Shanty Town
22. Best Picture Editor – (Movie/TV Series)
Adio Solanke – Ile Owo
Banjo Onyekachi, Winston Aig-Ohioma, Oluwaseun Adeosun – Diiche
Holmes Awa & Daniel Tom – Crime & Justice
Kimera Paul – Tembele
Martini Akande – Brotherhood
Sanjo Adegoke – King of Thieves (Agesinkole)
Steve Sodiya – Ijakumo the Born Again Stripper
Temitope Folarin – Anikulapo
Valentine Chukwuma – Battle on Buka Street
23. Best Sound Editor – (Movie/TV Series)
Anu Afolayan – Anikulapo
Dare Olaitan, Adio Solanke – Ile Owo
Fredrick Karumba – Click Click Bang
Grey Jones – The Set Up 2
Ismail Kyobe Ssebowa – Bedroom Chains
Kazeem Agboola – Ijakumo the Born Again Stripper
Kolade Kayode Morakinyo – Shanty Town
Kolade Morakinyo, Pius Fatoke – Battle On Buka Street
Q Rodney Abia, Angelo Anosike, Kayode Kasum – Obara’ M
Shiloh Godson – Black Mail
24. Best Soundtrack – (Movie/TV Series)
Abiola Olayinka, Habeeb Adebayo – L.I.F.E.
Adam Songbird and Tolu Obanro – King of Thieves (Agesinkole)
Gbas Gbos by Tolu Obanro and Adam Songbird – Battle on Buka Street
Jaysynths and Hotkid – Shanty Town
Joel Christian Goffin – Black Mail
Kent Edunjobi – Anikulapo
Q Rodney Abia, Angelo Anosike, Kayode Kasum – Obara’ M
25. Best Make up – (Movie/TV Series)
Carina SFX – The Trade
Feyzo Artistry – Ile Owo
Francisca Otaigbe – King of Thieves (Agesinkole)
Hakeem Effects Onilogbo – Anikulapo
Hakeem Effects Onilogbo, Jemila Sedik – Battle on Buka Street
Maryam Ndukwe , Hakeem Effects Onilogbo – Shanty Town
Sandra Oyiana-Ogbeni – Tarella
26. Best Writer – (Movies/TV Series)
Funke Akindele, Jack’enneth Opukeme, Stephen Oluboyo, Jemine Edukugho – Battle on Buka Street
Jade Osiberu – The Trade
Sodi Kurubo, Stephanie Dadet and Victor Aghahowa – Diiche (Episode 5)
Sola Dada – Anikulapo
Tunde Apalowo and Jeffery Musa David – Kanaani
Uche Ateli – Choke
Yinka Laoye – King of Thieves (Agesinkole)
27.Best Cinematographer– (Movie/TV Series)
Charles Oleghe – Diiche
Ekuka Ishaq – Tembele
Idowu Adedapo – Ijakumo the Born Again Stripper
Idowu Adedapo (Mr Views) – Flawsome
Jonathan Kovel – Shanty Town
Jonathan Kovel – Anikulapo
Loukman Ali – Brotherhood
Mex Ossai, Philip Okpokoro, Esmond Igho, KC Obiajulu, Goke Oyerinde – Real Housewives of Lagos
Paul Gambit – Jolly Roger
Yinka Edward – Crime & Justice
28. Best Movie Southern Africa
Elvis Chucks – Jewel
Emmanuel Mwape – Silver Lining
Leburugraphy – Ke Bona Spoko
29. Best Movie East Africa
Click Click Bang – Philip Karanja Njenga
Elenor Nabwiso – Karamoja
Gashumba Emmanuel – Dial M for Maya
Hassan Mageye – Bedroom Chains
Lucy Mwangi – Baba Twins
Mugisha Herbert Morris – Tembele
Nadira Shakur – Married to Work
Omar Hamza – Gacal
Wilson Nkya & Jane Moshi – Frida
Wilson Nkya & Philipo Ngonyani – Mvamizi (The Intruder)
30. Best Movie West Africa
Brotherhood – Jade Osiberu
Chris Odeh – Choke
Kayode Kasum Obara’ M
Kunle Afolayan – Anikulapo
Rent-A-Studio & Native Media TV – Kanaani
Samira Yakubu – Red Carpet
Winifred Mena Ajakpoviv – Four Four Forty Four
31. Best Television Series
Adeola Art-Alade & Dare Art Alade – Real Housewives of Lagos
Bovi Ugboma, Ann Obaseki – Visa On Arrival (Season 1)
Dimbo Atiya, Rahama Sadau, Safina Mellisa – The Plan
Grace Kahaki & Philippe Bresson – Single Kiasi
Ife Olujuyigbe, Kayode Kasum – When are we getting married
James Omokwe – Diiche
Millicent Ogutu – County 49
Tola Odunsi & Akin Akinkugbe – Flawsome
Vincent Nwachukwu – Game On (Season 2)
Yinka Edward – Crime & Justice
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999