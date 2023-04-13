The Lagos State Government, through its Ministry of Tourism, has expressed displeasure with ‘Gangs of Lagos’ producers over what it termed a cultural misrepresentation and for portraying the state’s culture in a derogatory manner.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf, said the Ministry, being the regulatory body and custodian of the culture of Lagos State, views the film as a mockery of the Heritage of Lagos.

The Commissioner noted that the Eyo Masquerade symbolises honour for remarkable historical events, signifying a total renewal, a purification ritual to usher in a new beginning, a beckoning of new light, and acknowledging the blessings of the ancestors of Lagosians.

“We think that the production of the film ‘The Gang of Lagos’ is very unprofessional and misleading while its content is derogatory of our culture, to desecrate the revered heritage of the people of Lagos. It is an unjust profiling of a people and culture as being barbaric and nefarious. It depicts a gang of murderers rampaging across the State,” her statement read.

The commissioner noted that the Adamu Orisha, popularly known as the Eyo Festival, is rarely observed and only comes up as a traditional rite of passage for Obas, revered Chiefs and eminent Lagosians.

Cultural group kicks

Meanwhile, a Lagos Island cultural group, the Isale Eko Descendants’ Union (IDU), have kicked against what it also termed the disturbing violent images in the Amazon Prime Video-produced ‘Gangs of Lagos’.

Directed by Jade Osiberu and Kemi Lala Akindoju, the movie premiered on Amazon Prime Video last Friday as the first Amazon Original Movie from Africa.

It stars Tobi Bakre, Adesua Etomi, Olarotimi Fakunle, Iyabo Ojo, Pasuma, and Chike, among others and has names like Adesegun Adetoro, Demi Olubanwo, Olumide Soyombo, Bankole Wellington, Adesua Etomi- Wellington, and Kola Aina as Executive Producers.

In one of the scenes of ‘Gangs of Lagos’, which is currently trending on Amazon Prime as number 1 in seven African countries and number three globally, the movie portrays assassins operating under the cover of Eyo masquerades.

This has caused IDU to kick against depicting the revered masquerade “as a camouflage, decoy and subterfuge for murderers and gangsters operating in the Isale Eko area.”

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES, Yomi Tokosi, Chairman of Isale Eko Descendants’ Union, said that the film’s creators are free to exercise their creative license as long as it does not infringe on the cultures and traditions of his people.

Mr Tokosi said his role as the body’s chairman makes him a custodian of the culture, which endows him to defend it.

“It is my responsibility to defend our culture. Of course, the producers can exercise their creative freedom. But once it infringes on our cultures and traditions, we must protect ourselves.

It is not personal. The last time they stole the staff of the office of the Oba of Lagos, I went on air to speak against it and defend our heritage,” he said.

Petition

A statement signed by Mr Tokosi said that the Eyo masquerade had been part of the unique cultural heritage of the Isale Eko Community of Lagos since 1854 (169 years).

He said that Eyo had been known as a masquerade for celebration in Lagos Island and not an instrument of a gang of criminals as illegally and scandalously portrayed.

“Most importantly, the movie has brought the Eyo masquerade and the people of Isale Eko into disrepute, who are now deemed criminally minded in the eyes of right-thinking members of society,” the statement reads.

The IDU say it is very disturbed that the culture and tradition of Isale Eko can be wantonly exploited in such a despicable and insensitive manner by Amazon and Prime Video to the detriment of the Isale Eko community.

“The illegal and scandalous depiction of the Eyo masquerade in the movie is actionable. A petition has been lodged by the IDU with the National Film and Censors Board (NFVCB), including other significant stakeholders.

“IDU has, among other things, requested that the board withdraws the approval granted to the movie, ‘Gangs of Lagos’ and direct the withdrawal of the movie from all viewing channels available to the public,” it reads.

It further stated that the Union and other community stakeholders would also be considering legal action for the damage done to the culture, tradition and image of the Isale Eko community and the Eyo masquerade.

Cultural misrepresentation

Despite the rich diversity, Nigerian movies have always been a tool for depicting some of its cultural heritage.

However, many think that it is mainly used to cast the various Nigerian cultures in a negative light,

Topics like toxic masculinity, female genital mutilation, and ritual killings often find their way into Nollywood plotlines.

On the foreign scene, movies like ‘Coming to America’ and its sequel have been called out for misusing Nigerian and other African cultures.

‘Amina’ is an excellent example of a Nigerian film that drew criticism for cultural misrepresentation.

The movie, which aired on Netflix on the 4th of November, 2021, according to critics, fell short of the historical reality of Amina’s reign and was fraught with historical inaccuracies.

Another film that drew outcry was the recently released ‘Dark October’, a depiction of the lynching of four students of the University of Port Harcourt, dubbed ALuu 4.

Although many other seeming infractions in the industry exist, none has angled towards the outright cultural misrepresentation being claimed by IDU.

Meanwhile, PREMIUM TIMES couldn’t reach members of the ‘Gangs of Lagos’ crew could not be reached for comments as they are presently in London promoting the series.

No legislation

Commenting on the letter, the Executive Director/CEO of the Nigerian Film and Videos Censors Board, Adedayo Thomas, said that it is challenging to have a comment, especially as Nigeria’s legislation is yet to cover movies released on streaming platforms.

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES, he said that having done a cursory viewing of ‘Gangs of Lagos’, he discovered that the producers clearly stated at the beginning that it is a work of fiction.

“However, we don’t have an exclusive mandate on what goes on the internet. Our bill, which was made in 1993, has stayed the same. A new account is present with the National Assembly. It has passed the first and second readings, gone through public hearings, and is on the concurrent list.

“As it is, we are doing a strict carrot and stick because a mandate you don’t have, you cannot execute. We can only mediate between both parties,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

