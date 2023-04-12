Yoruba actress Biola Adebayo and her husband, Oluwaseyi Akinrinde, have welcomed their first child, a boy, via a surrogate mother.

A surrogate mother is a woman who goes through a nine-month pregnancy cycle and delivers a baby for another woman.

Biola, who began acting in 2002, is the second Nigerian celebrity who has recently welcomed a baby via a surrogate.

Nollywood star, Ini Edo, broke the internet in December 2021 when she announced the birth of her daughter via surrogacy.

The Yoruba movie star, Biola, who studied history and international relations at the Lagos State University, disclosed this on Tuesday on her verified Instagram page when she posted a picture of her newborn.

In the post, the actress, who produced her first movie in 2005, revealed that she underwent fertility treatments for two years but was unsuccessful.

“After one failed IVF. One cancelled surrogate circle. After three failed surrogate attempts in two years, God has finally blessed my husband and me with a great son through our surrogate mom.

“Through it all, God has been so good to us, and we’re grateful for this great testimony. Thank you, Abba Father. God bless our doctors, and God bless our surrogate mom”, her caption read.

She also promised to give back to couples who are trying to conceive.

“Watch out for my surrogate journey. I’ll gladly share my story to encourage all the TTC parents out there.”

Famous Nigerians who embraced surrogacy

Many years ago, women who could not conceive suffered shame from society. However, technological advancement seems to be writing off the scandal as more women consider surrogacy a way out, even though it comes at a considerable price.

Folasade, the first daughter of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, also makes this list. She had reportedly welcomed two children via surrogacy in 2017 and 2019, respectively.

Ex-beauty queen Nike Oshinowo welcomed her twins, a boy and a girl, born via a surrogate mum in October 2013.

