On Thursday in Lagos, the cast and producer of the new action crime-thriller, ‘Gangs of Lagos’, interacted with the media and shared more insight into their roles.

The film is a project with women at the forefront- Jade Osiberu (Co-Producer, Director and Co-writer) and Kemi Lala Akindoju (Co-Producer).

Gangs of Lagos, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, is the platform’s first African original movie.

The producer, Ms Osiberu, described the film as a hard-hitting action crime-thriller with an authentic storyline about a group of friends who must navigate destiny while growing up on the bustling streets and neighbourhood of Isale Eko, Lagos.

The film’s core, she said, centres on friendship, family, secrets and betrayal but adds a uniquely Nigerian twist to a genre that is very popular around the globe.

The resilient story of people mirrors the daily struggle

people go through. The action-crime story portrays the intense hustle on the streets of Lagos, the desire to thrive, and the need for grit to survive.

Cast choice

The key cast is Olarotimi Fakunle (Kazeem), Chioma Chukwuka (Mama Ify), Chike (Ify), Adesua Etomi-Wellington (Gift) and Tobi Bakare (Obalala).

Other cast members are: Bimbo Ademoye (Teni), Tayo Faniran (Ninalowo)

Iyabo Ojo (Mama Oba), Toyin Abraham (Mrs Bamidele), Alabi Pasuma (London), Idowu “Yhemo_lee” Adeyemi (Muri) and Tayo Faniran (Ninalowo).

Others are Temitayo “Zlatan” Omoniyi (Kashope) and Funke Williams (Blessing), Damilola Ogunsi ( Ekun) and Adebowale “Mr Macaroni” Adedayo (Wemimo).

As with her previous productions, in the ‘Gangs of Lagos’, the filmmaker took a chance by casting notable Nigerian musicians, Pasuma, Zlatan and Chike, in prominent roles. Osiberu said it was a no-brainer featuring Pasuma, who has come a long way since starring in GSM Lomo (2003) in her film. The 37-year-old filmmaker known for Isoken (2017), Sugar Rush (2019), and Brotherhood (2022) said she didn’t want to stick to the stereotypical names you would see in an average Nollywood film.

She said: “Pasuma has a long history of acting. Because we shot in Isale Eko, who else? Pasuma fits into that world. When we were shooting in Isale Eko, he was one of the people we had to escort out with an army because they wouldn’t let him go. After all, he belongs to the people.

‘‘Zlatan was one that perhaps people wouldn’t have seen coming. But I was surfing the internet, and I have just been watching his interviews. Something said this guy could do it. So we had him in the room for a little audition, and he was terrific. He attended all our stunt training. He did his stunts in the film, in fights. In everything, he was superb’’.

Because the film was set in the heart of Isale Eko, in Lagos, Osiberu said she was particular about actors who could speak the Yoruba language considerably well.

“We just had to think outside the box. To see how we cast the film. I didn’t want to cast people who didn’t understand Yoruba but were supposed to be speaking it. It would not just work. I saw Chike act on TV and knew he is a fantastic actor. It was a no-brainer for me to have him on there. He is not just a musician. He is a broad entertainer,’’ she revealed.

Plot

Best friends Obalola and Ify were born and raised in Isale Eko, where politically affiliated gangs rule the streets. Both have big dreams of leaving Isale Eko; Obalola wants to be a writer, the next Wole Soyinka, while Ify has his eyes set on Afrobeats. But Isale Eko is not a place for lofty dreams.

When their adopted street father, Ninalowo, is murdered, they join a gang led by Kazeem Olaotan – the chairman of the Road Workers’ Union and Lagos underboss.

As election campaigns begin, rival gangs paint the streets red. Ify gets caught up in gang wars and is butchered

to death in the streets.

A guilt-ridden Obalola sets out to avenge his friend but uncovers secrets that will shake the very foundations of Isale Eko.

‘Gangs of Lagos‘ is showing on Prime Video Naija.

