Twenty-seven years after the original release, on Saturday, the highly anticipated “Domitilla: The Reboot” premiered at FilmHouse Cinemas in Lekki, Lagos.

The event was a star-studded affair, attended by notable Nollywood icons, including Kate Henshaw, Fred Amata, Zeb Ejiro, and many others.

The reboot features an all-star cast, including Elvina Ibru, Onyinye Ojokoro, Teniola Aladese, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Ejiro Onojaife, Chioma Okafor, Deyemi Okanlawon, Stan Nze, Iyabo Ojo, and many more.

The talented cast delivered riveting performances, capturing the essence of the original film while infusing it with modern-day elements.

Before the screening, Zeb Ejiro led the guests in a minute’s silence in honour of his late brother, Chico, who was involved in the preliminary stages of the remake but unfortunately passed away in December 2020.

The event was also an opportunity for the GM of FilmHouse Cinemas, Mimi Bartels, to thank the guests and everyone who worked on the film.

Domitilla: The Reboot

“Domitilla: The Reboot,” tells the story of a young woman named Domitilla, who is forced into prostitution by her manipulative boyfriend.

The film delivers a strong message against human trafficking, highlighting the dangers of being involved in the sex trade and encouraging young women to speak up and seek help if they find themselves in similar situations.

The remake of “Domitilla” comes when Nollywood continues to gain recognition globally, and the film industry is flourishing in Nigeria.

The producers say “Domitilla: The Reboot” promises to be a box office success and a must-see for anyone interested in Nigerian cinema.

They add that it is a movie that fans of the original film and new audiences alike will enjoy.

“Domitilla: The Reboot” is set for wide release across cinemas in Nigeria on 7th April 2023.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

