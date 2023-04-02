Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has stated emphatically that the president-elect, Bola Tinubu of the APC, won the 2023 presidential election and is the people’s choice.

Held on the 25th of February, the 2023 presidential election saw Mr Tinubu polling 8,794,726 votes to defeat his closest rival, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, who scored 6,984,520 to emerge second.

The Labour Party’s Peter Obi came third with 6,101,533 votes in the election which was said to have witnessed pockets of irregularities.

Although the losing parties have headed to court to challenge the electoral process, some key players have said the elections were rigged to favour Mr Tinubu.

However, Abraham believes that the election’s winner enjoys wide acceptance from the majority of the electorate, some of whom she said are afraid of being bullied.

A Twitter user, @OgaKnowledge, asked her, “Aunty Toyin, is Tinubu the people’s choice? Did he win the election?”

To this, she responded: “Yes darling, he is. Many people are just scared of bullies and curses; Betsey didn’t say anything online, but they voted for him. I know a lot like that.

“Imagine all the curses I got, but it’s fine. It’s all past tense now. At least he is our President, so let’s all focus.”

Toyin’s Travails

Nollywood stars Toyin Abraham and Eniola Badmus have received heavy criticism for their vocal support for Mr Tinubu’s presidential bid.

In January, Abraham publicly announced that she loves the APC presidential candidate, stating that she may vote for him.

“I love Asiwaju; I might vote for him because I love him; I have not decided; I am just saying it, and also because of what he has done for my industry. But I will not use my selfish interest to lead others,” she said on TVC’s breakfast show, ‘Your view’.

Since then, she has come under heavy criticism, with some cursing her and her kids.

At some point, her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi, clarified that his wife supporting a candidate doesn’t mean he is, too, a move many interpreted as throwing her under the bus.

Famous skit creator Nasboi also unfollowed and blocked Abraham for backing Mr Tinubu.

A house divided

The 2023 presidential election further widened the division in the Yoruba movie industry, as some of its key players were at loggerheads.

The build-up to the highly anticipated election saw Nigerian entertainers declaring support for different candidates, mainly along ethnic lines.

The support of actors was primarily divided among three candidates: Mr Tinubu of APC, Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the PDP.

The likes of Kate Henshaw, Chioma Akpotha, Chidi Mokeme and others stood firmly by Mr Obi.

Others like Seyi Law, Toyin Abraham and Brymo have shown unwavering support for Mr Tinubu, while Frodd BBNaija firmly rooted for Atiku.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

