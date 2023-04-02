Nigerian comedian and skit maker Ganiyu Morufu, famously known as Ijoba Lande, has shed light on the circumstances surrounding his disappearance last Sunday.

The comedian was declared missing by his wife and industry colleagues.

He was found on Thursday and returned home, where he promised to let his fans know what led to his disappearance.

True to his word, the prankster, in an Instagram Live session, revealed that he left the house because he was under a spell.

Speaking Yoruba, he said: “I left the home of his own will because all the prophecies I heard about me appeared to be coming to pass”.

According to Lande, some prophets told him he would go broke, get into debt, sell his properties and walk to places he once drove to.

He said the prophecies also drove him into depression. He further apologised to Nigerians and appealed to them to support him financially.

Rumours

Speaking on the rumour about his family, he noted that his wife had children before marriage.

Ijoba Lande said, “I had a child of my own before marrying my wife, and she had two of her own, which I know of, and we also have one together, all making four children.

So the rumour about me taking responsibility for five children is false. Even the four children don’t stay with us. They stay with their grandma, and they often visit, though.

“I didn’t message people to beg for money, as rumoured. The only person I messaged was Mr Sabinus, who invited me for a job once and offered me money which I refused.

“I sent him a message because I felt he would understand my situation, but unfortunately, he read the message but didn’t reply. Even another colleague convinced me to send him a message in the first place. I never intended to do so.”

Appreciating his colleagues and followers for their efforts while he was away, he said, “I appreciate every one. They said almost everyone posted. I want to tell everyone that depression is real, and I want to tell the whole world that nobody kidnapped me. I did it intentionally but thank God I am back.”

Missing

The skit maker went missing three days after he celebrated his birthday.

In a post on his Instagram page, the actor’s fans were informed that Ijoba Lande left home to an unknown destination on Sunday, the 26th of March, at about 9:00 p.m. and has not been located since then.

“Up till now, we can find him; we have reported the case to the nearest police station, and with their help, they help us to send the signal to the radio station. If you notice anything, please find his account or @ijesaekun. He left his phone at home after breaking his fasting on the 26th. That was the last time we heard from him,” the message read.

The actor’s colleague and friend, Alo Oluwatosin, aka Ijesaekun, a video creator, stated on his page that the police or radio stations are not forthcoming with any promising information.

However, he said he is holding on to his faith that Lande will return soon.

Lande’s wife then appealed passionately to his fans to help her locate her husband. In a video posted on the actor’s Instagram page, the tearful wife said that her husband left home without his phone, and she was confused and didn’t know what to do.

Found

After days of his absence, the famous comedian was found and returned home.

A video on his Instagram page showed him alighting from a vehicle and walking into his house, appearing unaware of his surroundings. The comedian broke down in tears as he stepped foot in his parlour.

Ganiyu Kehinde is a brand ambassador, motivational speaker, and content creator with a large fan base on Instagram and TikTok.

His persona, Ijoba Lande, became famous after one of his videos went viral in 2019. Since then, he has released several comedy skits on his Instagram page.

He is one of the young Nigerian content creators who popularised skit-making.

