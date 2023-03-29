The grand premiere of Imperial Media’s latest movie, Atunwa (Reincarnation) held at Viva Cinemas, Ikeja, Lagos.

Nollywood veterans and other movie casts such as Tina Mba, Jide Kosoko, Tony Akposheri, Yemi my Lover, Alvin Abayomi, Okey Uzoeshi, Gbugbemi Ejeye and Oluwadollars, among others, attended the event.

The film’s director and producer, Adetokunbo Shittu, told PREMIUM TIMES that ‘Atunwa’ tackles the many strange happenings in our society from the traditional African/Yoruba angle.

‘‘It shows a family in disarray and exposes the cause of the action of Kemi Oye. This provides a fresh perspective to appraising many events often treated with levity. So, the story of ATUNWA grew from the understanding that life as it is, needs to be taken with more holistic seriousness, as was the norm in the glorious ages of African civilisation,’’ he said.

Speaking on his choice of cast, Shittu said the nature of the script, and the projected audiences, informed his choice. The script required the actors, beyond having the necessary mental, physical and vocal qualities needed, to be conversant with the Yoruba language.

He said: ‘‘The final output of the film has to appeal to the generality of the Nigerian and international audience, so there was a need to strike a balance.

My casting team and I decided to select actors from different cultural backgrounds but with proficiency in Yoruba and English languages, and the rest is history.”

Atunwa began its cinema run on 24th March and is currently showing in cinemas nationwide.

See pictures and videos from the premiere below.

