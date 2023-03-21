These are happy times for Nollywood actor and filmmaker Patrick Doyle, as 2023 started on a somewhat sour note for the actor.

In January, fans of Mr Doyle and his actress ex-wife Ireti were shocked when the latter revealed they are now divorced.

Moving on, it appears, Mr Doyle seems to be on a sure footing as he unveiled his new wife last Sunday.

Although speculations that he was married have been rife, it is the first time the veteran actor, 61, will unveil his wife.

The ‘Man of God’ actor chose Mother’s Day as a perfect opportunity to unveil his new wife on a Facebook post.

Following her revelation, there were speculations that the actor had since moved on and was in a romantic relationship with a lady known as Funmilayo.

The actor has now come out fully to reveal that this much is true.

Happy man

In the brief but weighty post, the veteran actor honoured the women in his life while confessing that he has never been happier.

He also called on his friends and fans to join him as he celebrated Ms Funmilyo, whom he described as his new mother, friend and partner.

He wrote, “On Mother’s Day, We are expected to pay tribute to our mothers and all women who have played maternal roles. In my case, the four women who had acted in that capacity towards me are my late mother, Angela Bassey Doyle, my late elder sister, Victoria Doyle and Ayodeji Alakija, and my late wife, Rosamond Doyle.

“Today, to the glory of God, this young lady has taken over that role and truth be told, I have never been happier in all my life. Please join me in thanking God for my new mother, friend and partner for life, Oluwafunmilayo.”

Mr Doyle lost his first wife to sickle cell anaemia.

Notably, his post was silent on his second wife of over 18 years, Ms Ireti.

Patrick and Ireti Doyle

For years, there has been speculation regarding the state of affairs of their marriage.

Things began to look rocky in 2017 when fans of the couple first pointed out that they hardly appear together in public anymore.

In an interview with Chude Jideonwo on his podcast WithChude, the actress, 55, said she was officially forced.

Speaking with the host, Ms Ireti said that though they may have painted a pretty picture before fans, there was a wide gap between the image and their reality.

She further said that though they may be entertainers, their private life is not, and the public is not entitled to any information.

READ ALSO: Patrick Doyle and I are officially divorced Ireti Doyle

“That I’m an actor and plying my trade in the public arena does not make you entitled to my personal life. And quite frankly, I don’t owe anybody any explanation. So go ahead; speculate all you want. If it helps you digest your morning tea, I’m happy to oblige,” she said.

She, however, insisted that she kept the name Ireti Doyle because she had worked hard for it.

