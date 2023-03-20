Nollywood actress turned politician Funke Akindele has finally spoken up after losing the elections held on Saturday.

INEC’s Returning officer Adenike Oladiji, who announced the result, said incident Lagos governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu secured 762,134 votes against his primary challenger Olajide ‘Jandor’ Adediran of the PDP, who polled 62,449 and, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the LP, who got 312,329 votes.

Ms Akindele, the running mate to the PDP Governorship candidate, Jandor, addressed the public after their loss.

Beginning her address, she described her first attempt at a political journey as a fantastic run.

“It has been an amazing and insightful experience on my journey to the ballot, and I must say, it was an absolute learning curve for me. A lot of things have been learned and unlearned. I sincerely do not regret taking this huge step of running for office,” she wrote.

Giving her first vote of thanks, she addressed her supporters and acknowledged those against her.

She said, “I, therefore, want to thank the people of Lagos state for believing in me and supporting my decision to run for office. I saw every message of support online and offline; I heard of all the places where people supported me and challenged those who tried to discredit me.

“I remember every warm welcome during our campaign tour and the faith you all showed in me. The elections might not have panned out as we hoped, but it was an honourable run for us. We fought a good fight indeed,” she added.

Ms Akindele, who is also a graduate of law from the University of Lagos, also encouraged those who meant well to exercise their civil rights, urging them not to choose the path of apathy.

“I also want to encourage all who mean well for the Nation and the state of Lagos not to give up. I understand that some of us are beginning to develop apathy towards the system; however, if we do not speak, we will never be heard. I’m glad that we could at least speak up,” she said

Ending her address, she thanked her supporters and promised to continue advocating for Lagosians.

“Thank you once again, Lagos, for showing your daughter support. As I consider my next moves in life, I will continue prioritising the good of the people and the integrity of my position as an advocate for the people. Eko oni baje !” She wrote.

The actress cum film producer deleted all politically related posts from her Instagram page.

The actress also unfollowed her ex-husband AbdulRasheed Bello aka JJC Skillz, on Instagram.

Reactions

Reacting to the actress’s address, many commended her spirit of sportsmanship even when she did not congratulate the winners of the governorship race.

Well articulated write up and spirit of sportsmanship we are proud of you something big in the nearest future back to work — hakeem buhari (@Royalfiits) March 20, 2023

No one can discredit you or what you represent. All those noisemakers can only discredit themselves and not the Funke brand. — Olúshọlá (@shola_olushola) March 20, 2023

Well done I salute your courage. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 you have what they done have integrity and good name to protect. Well done once again. — Ayinke (@dupsy74) March 20, 2023

You are highly welcome maami, there is a saying that ,"Success is most often achieved by those who don't know that failure is inevitable". I stand for you always .. I love your energy ma — Falaiye oluwaseun Ebunoluwa (@Falaiyeoluwase1) March 20, 2023

