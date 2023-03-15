The universe has given Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar a new lease on life and, perhaps, a new approach to dating.

The controversial actress battling an undisclosed ailment has suddenly burst out into her former bubbly self, which most fans have forgotten.

It is perhaps the result of the donation made by Delta State senator-elect Ned Nwoko to the actress, who has been off the movie scene for five years.

In a turn of events, the actress has advised young ladies to stay off other women’s husbands.

Her latest post is even more significant as the actress is engulfed in a romance scandal with the controversial preacher and general overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Johnson Suleman.

Thanking her fans for all their prayers, the 37-year-old urged them to live a life they would be proud of.

“I am on a new path to a new life. Strive to be unique to you and stay safe and morally right.

“No, do side chick o. See you soon. Find a side business and leave people’s husbands. Let’s do this. Don’t make the mistake I made. The idea is to be morally right,” she wrote.

New lease

In February, Abubakar thanked her fellow actress, Regina Daniels, and her husband, Mr Nwoko, for paying off her over N20 million debt.

The actress took to her Instagram page to ask her fans to appreciate the couple on her behalf for assisting.

Although she wasn’t specific, reports say the couple paid off her medical bills which included a required surgery.

“Good morning to everyone who has been following this painful journey. I want you all to rush and thank them for me. Say a prayer to them, @regina.daniels, and her husband changing my smile.

“Mrs Regina, you are an angel. May Allah be with you anytime. You are young but full of wisdom. Your mother raised you well. g husband. I wish you success ahead as a senator. You are clearing 20m plus is not easy. Big man no be by mouth,” she wrote.

Reacting to the post, Regina Daniels expressed her love for the actress and prayed for her healing.

“Ooh, mami. Thank you too. I pray that God continues to heal, protect and bless you. Love you always, Queen,” she wrote.

True to speculations, since then, the actress has been looking the best her fans have seen her in the past years.

Halima and Suleiman

The actress, who has a defamation suit brought against her by Mr Suleman alleged that they were in a romantic relationship and she got pregnant for him three times.

Among numerous allegations, the actress said Mr Suleman was behind an unnamed life-threatening ailment that plagued her for years and that he reneged on his promise to marry her.

In October 2022, the apostle, through his legal representatives, issued a cease and desist order against the actress.

After the failure to honour the order, in January, the apostle slammed an N1 billion defamation lawsuit against Abubakar, taking their running battle, which started in July 2022, a notch higher.

