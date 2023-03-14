From classics to modern-day movies, Africa Magic is taking its viewers into a world of captivating storytelling with new content airing this week.

In line with the platform’s promise to keep subscribers entertained this March with a nonstop stream of back-to-back movies, Africa Magic unveiled its ‘March Movie Madness’ roster.

So far in March, they premiered titles including ‘Playing by Heart’ which went live on Thursday, followed by ‘My Jewel My World’, ‘The Last Days of Lola Sampson’, ‘Emily’s Muddle’, ‘A Night Alone’, and the Nollywood classics, ‘Reggae Boys’ and ‘Will of God’.

This week’s line-up on Africa Magic promises to be just as exciting, a write-up of four movies set to air from Tuesday to Thursday.

Slated in the March Movie Madness roster for this week are ‘Control’, ‘Rush Hour, Final Hour’, ‘Taxi Driver’, ‘Don’t Test My Love’, and ‘Dear Sister’.

‘Control’

On Tuesday, Emmanuel Akaemeh’s ‘Control’ will air at 4:40 p.m. The movie features Mary Lazarus, Anthony Monjaro, and Bryan Emmanuel.

It tells the story of Helen, whose foul temper may cause her to lose her husband to a sidechic. The only solution to save her marriage is if she can control her temper. She must regain her husband’s heart and control of her home after being challenged by the mistress to rescue her husband in just two weeks.

‘Rush/Final Hour’

Sylvester Obadigie’s Nollywood Classics, ‘Rush Hour’ and ‘Final Hour’, will feature a stellar cast on Africa Magic Urban.

Airing on Wednesday and Thursday at 3:45 p.m. and 3:55 p.m., respectively, the films are Directed by Afam Okereke. The gripping drama stars Tonto Dikeh, Nonso Diobi, Oge Okoye, and Uche Jombo.

The two-part movie is about a fresh university intake that falls in love with a cultist, putting her in harm’s way. The cult group and their counterparts engage in a blood bath for supremacy at the expense of their academics.

‘Taxi Driver

More Nollywood classic entertainment is coming the way of viewers this week as ‘Taxi Driver ‘ airs on Africa Magic Urban on Friday at 4:05 p.m.

The movie features the iconic Nkem Owoh alongside Uche Ogbodo and Charles Awurum. It follows Owoh, the taxi driver, as he struggles against himself to avoid falling in love with his gorgeous married passenger.

Also airing on Friday is ‘Don’t Test My Love’.

‘Dear Sister’

The premiere of ‘Dear Sister’ on Africa Magic Showcase will take place on Thursday at 2:00 p.m.

