Following the first edition’s success, Africa Film Academy (AFA) and the Lagos state government (LASG) are set to create another edition of the ‘Film in a Box’ Initiative.

The initiative aims to empower young filmmakers by providing training and mentorship to foster the growth of the creative industry in Lagos.

During the first edition in June 2022, 860 young Lagosians were trained in various aspects of filmmaking.

They all received government gr, ants just as many of them have since been integrated into mainstream Nollywood

The African Film Academy was founded by the late Nigerian Filmmaker and AMAA awards founder Peace Anyiam-Osigwe (MFR), who passed on in January, as an organisation focused on training, mentoring, and promoting African film and cinema.

Since 2005, the academy has provided various programs aimed at empowering African filmmakers and creating opportunities for them to showcase their work to a global audience.

In a press release by the AFA, The Film academy and the Ministry for Tourism, Arts & Culture under the Lagos State Creative Industry (LACI) initiative have partnered again to launch the second edition of Film in a Box Lagos.

LACI, an initiative of the state government, is an innovative program designed to support and develop the creative industry, which includes training, capacity building, and the provision of infrastructure and funding support

According to the academy, the combined effort will provide free training for youths in Epe, Badagry, Ikeja, Ikorodu, and Lagos Island.

Film in a box

Habib Sheidu, a Training and Strategy associate with the AFA, said, “Film in a Box’ is a capacity-building framework that equips individuals with the requisite skill sets in the Creative Industry space, thus enabling the individual to be economically empowered.”

The training will cover acting, directing, production, set design, costume design, props management, film and TV makeup, scriptwriting, editing, cinematography, and sound Production.

He implored Interested participants can register here.

Veteran Nollywood Actor and Director of Studies at the AFA, Ekpenyong Bassey-Inyang, also emphasised the importance of training programs like ‘Film in a Box’ in the growth and advancement of the creative industry.

“We saw drastic positive behavioural improvements in our students during the last edition, which also helps build young leaders.” He said.

The Project Manager of ‘Film in a Box’ expressed gratitude for the commitment of the AFA leadership and the Lagos State Government to continue this project, even with the passing of their founder, Ms Anyiam-Osigwe, MFR.

