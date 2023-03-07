Veteran Nigerian actor, Arowosafe, popularly known as Baba Fadeyi Oloro, is dead.

Mr Arowosafe, who played Fadeyi Oloro in a Yoruba TV series titled ‘Arelu’ in the 80s, had been ill for over three years before his shocking death.

Fadeyi Oloro’s daughter, Fasunwon Bidemi oluwafunke, confirmed the news when PREMIUM TIMES called her Tuesday night but declined to share additional details.

His daughter recently joined an Instagram live session with popular OAP Daddy Freeze in February to share details of her father’s predicament.

According to her, he was diagnosed with kidney-related ailments, among other things, from the University College Hospital (UCH)

She revealed that her father’s landlord served them an eviction notice for failing to pay his rent, the amount she did not specify.

