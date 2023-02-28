Nollywood actors Adeniyi Johnson and Oluwaseyi Edun on Monday welcomed twin babies after seven years of marriage.

Despite being movie stars, the couple, who married in 2018, is private.

Adeniyi, 44, broke the news of the birth of his twin sons on his official Instagram alongside a picture showing his hands cuddling those of the babies.

The actor, who appreciated God for the blessings, disclosed on his post that he had waited seven years before the arrival of the twins on Monday.

“My wife and I waited for Seven years. God is Indeed good. He planned it as a birthday gift for me, friends, family, fans, well-wishers and associates. I am happy to announce that I am the latest Twins’ Dad. My wife is doing fine, and Ibeji are doing great. Thank you all”, he wrote on Instagram.

The babies were born on Adeniyi’s 44th birthday.

He also revealed this was why he couldn’t respond to well-wishers on his birthday; he apologised to all of them.

“This is why I couldn’t post or celebrate my birthday… I didn’t even remember it was my birthday.

Apologies for not replying to messages, taking calls or commenting on your posts. I hope this good news will make you pardon me… I love you all.”

Their colleagues have thronged their Lagos home and Instagram page to celebrate them.

Adeniyi married Toyin Abraham on 3 July 2013 and parted ways in August 2015.

It was Toyin who announced that she had filed for a divorce on the grounds of infidelity

Adeniyi married Seyi after he formally divorced Toyin in 2018.

