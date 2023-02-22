Organisers of the annual Coal City Film Festival have announced that the 2023 edition will be held from the 23rd to the 25th of March.

With the theme ‘Film Meets Tech’, founder and Executive Director of the Coal City Film Festival, Uche Agbo, said the festival’s vision is to open the doors of South-east Nigeria to the rest of the world using film.

The film festival, he said, had its maiden edition in March 2021, and it has successfully hosted two editions.

Among the events slated for this year’s festival is Old Skool Fashion Night, South East Entertainment as well as a Media Night.

The festival will also celebrate and honour key industry stakeholders while learning how to improve their arts and business knowledge.

This year’s edition has 46 official films selected for screening from a pool of films submitted to the festival. The categories include feature films, short films, documentaries and student/experimental films.

Film meets tech

Speaking further, Agbo explained the theme for this third festival edition, ‘Film Meets Tech’.

He said it would help industry experts to expand their horizons and include conversations around technology, food, fashion, finance, health and culture, and how film can be used to improve these sectors.

“Last edition was successful as we had over three thousand physical participants and over 4.5 million combined online views.

In this third edition, we want to expand the visibility of the festival as well as increase the physical and online participation,” he said.

Agbo said that, like the previous editions, this year’s should be having free film screenings, free master classes, panel discussions, palm wine and bush meat round table, a city tour award/gala night and a party.

UK-based Nigerian Obi Emelonye chairs the jury. Other jury members include veteran film journalist Shaibu Hussein, astute filmmaker Mildred Okwor, Nigerian-Uk-based filmmaker Emem Isong, Professor Mohan Das, an Indian Filmmaker and Judith Audu, a vibrant and young Nigerian Producer/Director.

Attendance is 100% free and is open to the general public.

