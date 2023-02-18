Veteran Yoruba actor Ojo Arowosafe, popularly known as Fadeyi Oloro, is in dire straits as his landlord has given him a six months quit notice from the building he presently occupies.

Mr Arowosafe, who played Fadeyi Oloro in a Yoruba TV series titled ‘Arelu’ in the 80s, has been ill for over three years.

His daughter, who joined an Instagram live session with popular OAP Daddy Freeze on Thursday night, shared details of her father’s predicament. She revealed that her father’s landlord served them an eviction notice for failing to pay his rent, the amount she did not specify.

She said in January, doctors at the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan diagnosed her dad with kidney-related ailments, among other things.

In December 2021, in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES, the actor cried out to Nigerians seeking financial assistance amidst health challenges.

Health, other challenges

Also in the session was Sunday Ajana, a staff of TVC Communications who reported about the actor a month ago.

He said that after the report, he was fortunate to get a call from a medical doctor in UCH who offered to render medical assistance.

‘‘The doctor conducted some medical tests. Baba complained about the swelling of his legs. He has had that issue for about three years.

READ ALSO:

About two years ago, he went to TB Joshua but still experienced a little pain.

‘‘The doctor told us that the kidney-related issues stem from the excessive use of traditional herbs, popularly known as agbo. So he recommended certain drugs. Now he is being treated for that,” he said.

Reprieve

Meanwhile, reprieve appears to have come the way of the veteran actor as a London-based preacher, Tobi Adegboyega, donated the sum of N3m towards completing the actor’s building project.

Daddy Freeze earlier pledged on behalf of the members of his group, the Free Nation Church, to raise the sum of N3m to assist in completing the veteran actor’s building project.

Midway through the interview session, Pastor Adegboyega, the founder of Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church (SPAC Nation), joined the live stream where he extolled the life and times of the veteran actor.

He said, “I was young, but we all watched Baba Fedeyi Oloro growing up. He is one of our legends in Africa and Baba, and we wave; we thank you for the great work you’ve done to promote Nigeria and Africa.

“We are proud of you. I will give you N3m to give Baba. Daddy Freeze, thank you for this. Thank you for celebrating. It’s very heartwarming, I must say. I pray that we will have a country that will celebrate our people, that celebrate our legends and keeps them good. It’s sad to see how Nigeria treats its legends in sports.”

Background

Born September 15, 1957, in Ekiti State, Nigeria, Mr Arowosafe is an actor and producer.

Fadeyi has starred in many Yoruba movies like, ‘Alagbara Ilu’, ‘Jagun Ina’, ‘Inu Bibi’, ‘IJA Abija’, ‘Osimi Ika’, ‘Adani Lori’, ‘Fitu Fona’, ‘Ruke Rudo’,’ Bola Ele’, ‘Ade Ogun’ and many others.

Some of the most notable productions he has starred in include ‘Jelili’ (2011), ‘Inubibi’ (2007) and ‘Akoni Méfà’ (2003).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

